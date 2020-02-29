CRESSON – Jordan Ford saved his first double-figure scoring performance for a special occasion – a very special occasion.
“I was just hoping to win the game,” Ford said. “I was just hoping to give whatever I could for my teammates.”
Richland’s ninth District 6 boys’ basketball championship will be remembered for the unlikely heroes that made it happen. With Caleb Burke in foul trouble and Trent Rozich held in check, Ford and Josh Stem stepped up, combining for 21 points as the Rams won the rubber game in their Class AAA title game series with Ligonier Valley, 62-45, on Friday night at Mount Aloysius College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
Ford and Stem were averaging 7.9 combined entering the contest. They teamed for 17 points over the first two quarters as Richland (17-7) forged a double-figure lead despite just five points from Burke and Rozich.
“It’s awesome. We’re doing great things for Richland basketball. This is my fourth year playing for a district championship,” said Burke, who scored 15 of his team-high 17 in the second half to quell any dreams Ligonier Valley had of coming back. “People stepping up is what we needed tonight.
“Our bigs did a great job of outplaying their bigs and boxing out.”
Ford and Stem each outscored Ligonier Valley by themselves in the opening quarter. Ford scored all 13 of his points in the first half; while the junior is only listed at 6-foot-3, no one from Ligonier Valley was taller, and he felt he had strength to exploit.
“I just tried to use my size to an advantage and push around the little guys,” a beaming Ford said.
Richland scored 36 points in the paint and outrebounded Ligonier Valley 43-31.
Koby Bailey chipped in with 15 points for the victors.
“We wanted to peak in February,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “We know what Caleb can do for our basketball team.
“It’s about those other guys to step up.”
Ligonier Valley (23-3) narrowed the gap to nine on Matthew Marinchak’s rainbow 3-pointer with 4:25 left, but the Heritage Conference champions got no closer; Richland scored 10 of the next 15 points.
Ligonier Valley was just 13 of 51 from the field and made three of its 26 3-pointers. Matthew Marinchak finished with 22 points and Michael Marinchak had 13.
“I don’t know what it was,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “We relied on 3-pointers. That’s not the way to get back in the game.”
Richland led by as many as 17 in the first half before settling into an 11-point lead after Michael Marinchak drew Caleb Burke’s third foul with 3:36 left in the second quarter. Ligonier Valley whittled the difference down to eight, but Richland parlayed a technical foul called on Cooper Mills into a 5-0 run late in the half.
Josh Stem finished a Josh LaRue assist and made a couple of foul shots with no time on the clock to stake Richland to a 15-2 lead after one.
Ford scored the first six points of the game to put Richland ahead by a half-dozen as Ligonier Valley missed its first 10 field goal attempts and was scoreless until Matthew Marinchak drove and dished to Isaac Neidbalson for a layup with 29.2 seconds left in the period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.