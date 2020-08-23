NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Former Northern Cambria High School coach John Bonatesta is moving his Super Swing Baseball facility to a new, larger building in the borough.
He said he hopes to be giving one-on-one lessons by November in the large metal building that’s now under construction at 2011 Crawford Ave., a few blocks up the street from Super Swing Baseball’s current location.
Bonatesta, a Northern Cambria High School graduate, played baseball at LaRoche College and Mount Aloysius College before a wrist injury put an end to his career. He then spent a couple of years coaching at St. Francis University as he worked toward his degree in elementary and special education.
He started Super Swing Baseball about six years ago, giving private baseball and softball lessons to a few kids in his parents’ basement, then in their garages.
“I had a couple of parents ask me,” he recalled, “and after I started doing it, I really enjoyed seeing the progress those kids made. From then on I wanted to give kids around here an opportunity to have success in baseball, softball – sports in general – at an affordable cost.”
He operated for a few years in a storefront on Crawford Avenue, but decided to build the new premises as the facility’s clientele expanded. He recently resigned his position coaching Northern Cambria High School’s baseball team to focus on Super Swing Baseball, but still teaches special education at the district’s elementary school.
Bonatesta’s brother, Joe, is overseeing the gymnasium that will occupy the front half of the new building.
More information is available online at www.superswingbball.com.
