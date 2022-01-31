Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier will make an appearance in Johnstown on Feb. 18 to help raise funds for the Veterans Committee of the Cambria County War Memorial.
A four-time Super Bowl champion who interrupted his NFL career to serve in Vietnam, Bleier will appear at a fundraising dinner and reception at the Holiday Inn-Downtown Johnstown before dropping the puck and meeting fans at the Johnstown Tomahawks NAHL game later that night.
Bleier will discuss his NFL career, his military service and his ongoing commitment to supporting veterans. The cost of the fundraiser is $1,000 for a table of eight, with a limited number of individual seats available for $150 each. The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Funds raised by Bleier’s appearance will be used to support initiatives of the Veterans Committee, including the Veterans Museum inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and Veterans Park immediately outside the arena. Curated by local veteran volunteers, the museum displays an array of artifacts and information that honors the service of local veterans and the county’s rich military tradition.
“Our county has such a strong heritage of military service, dating back hundreds of years. The committee’s goal is to honor that heritage and give our younger generations a way to remember those who came before them,” Veterans Committee Chairman Marty Kuhar said. “Having Rocky Bleier involved in that effort is so fitting because he served his country with such courage and sacrifice – just like the men and women we’re working to remember.”
Bleier’s NFL career began with the Steelers in 1968, when he was drafted by Pittsburgh after a championship-winning college career at Notre Dame.
Following his rookie season, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He volunteered for duty in South Vietnam, and less than nine months later was wounded in both legs and lost part of his right foot when his platoon was ambushed in a rice paddy.
Bleier was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, but doctors feared his football career was in jeopardy.
After his discharge in 1970, Bleier began his comeback efforts, working his way from fighting for a spot on the roster to finally earning a starting role in 1974. Valued for both his running and blocking abilities, Bleier and teammate Franco Harris formed one of the NFL’s most formidable rushing tandems of the 1970s.
Bleier is also remembered for his performance in Super Bowl XIII, when he recovered a game-clinching onside kick and also caught a touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw.
Bleier will drop the puck before the Johnstown Tomahawks’ 7:30 p.m. game against the Jamestown Rebels. During the game, Bleier will be on hand to sign autographs and meet with fans.
“Rocky Bleier is a legend. We’re thrilled to have him as our guest,” said Johnstown Tomahawks Director of Team Operations Derek Partsch. “He’s one of the most beloved Steelers from his era, and his military service makes him one of the few professional athletes who are truly heroes in every sense of the word.”
Tickets for the fundraising dinner are available through the Johnstown Tomahawks office at 814-536-4625. Tickets for the game are available through Ticketmaster and at the arena box office, open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
