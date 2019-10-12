BOSWELL – Alec Supanick scored six touchdowns and totaled over 400 yards of total offense while teammate Eli Brougher added 183 yards receiving and three scores of his own to lead the North Star Cougars to a 40-24 senior night victory over visiting Conemaugh Township.
“It was my first time starting at quarterback,” said Supanick.
“I told all my guys at the beginning of the game just get open and I’m going to throw the ball. If the grass was open, I just ran with it and took it all day long. The line is the key. They played well and it always starts with them.”
“Just backyard football,” added Brougher. “Just throw it up to me and I will go and get it. They are big-time rivals to us, so we just boosted up our game a little tonight.”
“Supanick was healthy this week, and that helps considerably,” said Cougars coach Wes Berkebile. “Brougher came out a little bit late this season, but he helps us considerably with his experience. We are still down six starters for the rest of this year, but I’m proud of the other guys for how they are stepping up and getting better.”
The Indians started off the scoring on their first possession. Seth Rosey carried the ball up the middle from 4 yards out to give Conemaugh Township the early 6-0 lead.
North Star answered just 35 seconds later when Supanick scrambled and found daylight to scamper the distance from 46 yards out to tie it.
After the Indians had a long drive stopped by the Cougars defense inside their own 20, North Star struck quickly.
Supanick found Brougher from 52 yards out and then Supanick added the two-point conversion run to make it 14-6 Cougars at the midpoint of the first quarter.
Conemaugh Township had an answer. An 11-play drive that ended when Tanner Shirley found Owen Tomb in the back of the end zone from 5 yards out, making it 14-12 after the two-point attempted failed.
North Star answered on the next possession to start the second quarter. Supanick once again on a scramble play found a big hole and scored from nine yards out while Ty Maluchnik added the two-point run to stretch the Cougar lead to 22-12.
On the Indians next drive, the Cougars defense made a huge play. After a pass from Shirley to Rosey was completed for a short gain, the Cougars defense forced a fumble and recovered the ball at the Conemaugh Township 19 to set up the North Star offense deep in Indians territory.
Maluchnik appeared to punch in the ball for an 8-yard score, but that rush was ruled short of the goal by the officials at the 1-yard line.
On the next play Supanick called his own number and ran in for the score making it a 28-12 game after the extra point attempt was blocked.
The Indians took only one play to get back on the board when Shirley went deep to Tyler Poznanski down the right sideline and he walked in untouched for a 58-yard touchdown reception to cut the Cougars lead to 28-18.
North Star was able to add one more score before the half on a Brougher 33-yard touchdown reception from Supanick making it 34-18 at the half.
After the combined 52 points in the first half, the third quarter went scoreless as both teams seemed lethargic after the long senior night halftime.
In the fourth quarter the Indians put together a nice nine-play drive the ended with Rosey diving into the end zone to cut the lead to 10. The two-point attempt failed to keep it a two-score game at 34-24 with 4:50 left in the game.
North Star chose to stay on the attack and added one more strike from Supanick to Brougher from 21 yards out with just over three minutes left to set the final at 40-24.
“I think turnovers, and giving up too many big plays hurt us,” said Indians coach Tony Penna. “Byer hurt his hand last week so we had a new quarterback, and I can’t say enough about my freshman Tanner Shirley who really stepped up and played well tonight and I am proud of him even though we didn’t get the W. That Supanick kid is an athlete and he gave us fits. Hats off to them.”
The North Star Cougars (2-6) travel next Friday to (7-1) Meyersdale while Conemaugh Township will host Ferndale.
