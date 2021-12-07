JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions holds its 69th event next June, one of the top amateur golf showcases in the country will carry even more prestige.
Sunnehanna will be among seven of the top summer amateur tournaments in the nation, which have formed the Elite Amateur Golf Series (EAGS), according to an announcement by the new series and published reports in AmateurGolf.com and other outlets.
An official announcement reportedly will be made on Tuesday.
“The Elite Amateur Golf Series aligns seven of the top competitive amateur events and provides exceptional playing opportunities for the best amateur golfers to compete at the highest level,” EAGS posted on a Facebook community organization page on Sunday.
“By strengthening the competition among amateur golfers, the work of the EAGS will provide more opportunities for these elite players to enhance their own game and, in turn, strengthen the overall game of golf,” the post continued.
“When the best work together, the best will be produced,” the EAGS post concluded.
The seven tournaments in the Elite Amateur Golf Series will include: Sunnehanna Amateur (June 15-18; Sunnehanna Country Club); Northeast Amateur (June 22-25; Wannamoisett Country Club, Rumford, Rhode Island); North and South Amateur (June 26-July 2; Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina); Trans-Mississippi Amateur (July 6-9; Denver Country Club, Denver, Colorado); Southern Amateur (July 13-16; Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia); Pacific Coast Amateur (July 19-22; Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon); and Western Amateur (Aug. 1-6; Exmoor Country Club, Highland Park, Illinois).
“These tournaments have a long history of hosting the best players at the best venues producing the best competition,” an EAGS promotional video stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.