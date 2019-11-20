The Sunnehanna/Eddie Vetock Scholarship Fund has been renamed to honor founding committee member and former Sunnehanna Country Club golf professional John Goettlicher.
The fund, which is managed at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, now is named the Sunnehanna Goettlicher Vetock Scholarship Fund.
A member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame and past president of Tri-State PGA, Goettlicher died in April. He was a PGA professional for more than 67 years and served as the golf professional first at Berkley Hills Golf Course, then Sunnehanna Country Club from 1965 to 1983, and then Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier.
The fund has distributed more than 151 scholarships to Sunnehanna Country Club employees, caddies and employees’ children.
To date, including matching funding, the scholarships awarded have amounted to $202,700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.