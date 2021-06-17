Luke Sample spent the early part of Wednesday evening on the practice putting green adjacent to the 18th hole at the Sunnehanna Country Club.
The Duke University commit from New York City wasn’t particularly pleased after his first round in the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions earlier that day.
I knew I hit the ball really well (Wednesday). I really made just a couple silly mistakes and just didn’t putt well,” Sample said after recovering with a blistering 7-under 63 on Thursday morning. “I was the last person out here last night, putting until about 8 or 8:30. Then, I got up early and had some more putts this morning.
“I felt like I was rolling the ball better,” he said. “I talked to my coaches last night and just stuck to the same game plan with the ball-striking and rolled in some putts.”
Sample moved to 2-under through two rounds and still is in the hunt among a field of 100 golfers.
He was 3-under on the front nine and improved on that with a 4-under on the back nine.
Sample made seven birdies and eagled No. 11. His bogeys came on 5 and 8.
He made par on the final five holes while playing his second round with his friend and soon-to-be college teammate at Duke University, Kelly Chinn, of Great Falls, Virginia.
“It was really a cool experience today. I got to play with my future teammate Kelly Chinn,” Sample said. “We never got a chance to play in a tournament until today. We had fun.”
Sample started his second round with a flurry of birdie putts on Nos. 2, 3 and 4. He also made birdies on 7 and 9. Those were offset by a pair of bogeys on 5 and 8.
The bogey-free back nine included birdies on 10 and 13 as well as his eagle on 11.
“I think it started on 9,” Sample said. “I hit a really good approach on 9. It’s a tough pin on the left side. I rolled in a birdie putt there. The best putt of the day by far was on No. 10. Really, really tough pin in the front left. Hitting it past the hole and to the right. I had to play about 6 or 7 feet of break on a 20-foot putt and curled that one in. That definitely kick-started the back nine.”
He also capitalized on the 11th hole.
“I’ve been trying to hit that fairway all week, even in the practice round,” Sample said of the par-5, 513-yard hole. “Finally I cut the tee shot enough to stay in the fairway and hit my approach to 2 or 3 feet. I just capitalized on it.”
Hole-in-one: University of Kentucky player Alex Goff of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, aced the par-3, 168-yard No. 10.
Goff shot a 72 in the second round, one stroke better than his opening day effort. He is at 5-over 145 in the tournament.
On Wednesday in the first round, Goff had a bogey on No. 10.
Charity effort: The Sunnehanna Amateur Foundation, Inc. donated $5,000 to the Johnstown Police Support Fund, according to tournament committee member Denny Wharton.
The fund supports programs, services, and activities that benefit the Johnstown Police Department.
Wharton said Johnstown Police Captain Chad Miller and K-9 unit comfort dog Archie, a French mastiff, attended the presentation.
Local presence: United High School graduate Brock Matava shot a 5-over 75 in his second round, a two-stroke improvement over his first day showing.
Matava has a two-round score of 12-over 152.
The 27-year-old performance analyst from Homer City made birdies on Nos. 3, 9 and 15.
His second round included six bogeys and a double bogey on No. 6.
