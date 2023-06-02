The Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions committee discussed the positive impact of the Elite Amateur Golf Series (EAGS) and a number of upgrades to the par-70 course during a media event on Friday afternoon at Sunnehanna Country Club.
The 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur will be held June 14 through 17.
The current field stands at 115 players from 12 countries, and that total doesn’t include the six golfers who will advance from a 105-player qualifier that will be held on June 11 at Sunnehanna.
“There have been a lot of changes to the golf course,” Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman John Yerger said. “There’s a lot of changes going on within amateur golf.”
Yerger discussed the positive impact of the Elite Amateur Golf Series, which will begin its second year. The EAGS aligned seven of the top competitive amateur events, with the Sunnehanna Amateur being the first on the annual schedule.
Other tournaments in the series include the Northeast, North and South, Trans-Mississippi, Southern, Pacific Coast and Western amateurs.
The top-five finishers in EAGS' inaugural 2022 series all played in the Sunnehanna Amateur last year, including the series' first-place finisher Caleb Surratt, a University of Tennessee golfer who tied for fourth at Sunnehanna.
“The Elite Amateur Golf Series has really been a transformative event, only for the positive,” Yerger said. “The key thing we emphasize with the Elite Amateur Series is we want to lift all boats. It benefits the tournament, it benefits the players, it benefits their families, it benefits the club manufacturers. It benefits the game in general.”
EAGS motivated players to compete in more amateur events in 2022, a trend that continues in Year 2 of the series, Yerger said.
“At the end of the day, the Elite Amateur Golf Series was developed to make amateur golf relevant again,” Yerger said. “To many young guys, history – be it the history of golf, the history of our country, the history of whatever it may be – these things aren’t as important to a young player. They’re working to get on the PGA Tour. That’s what they’re digging in the dirt for.
“By doing this (EAGS), it makes our tournaments all collectively stronger. It forces kids to play more golf. In many cases, many of the elite players were only playing one, or maybe two events (prior to EAGS). Last year, we saw the winner, Caleb Surratt play in six (tournaments).”
Interest has soared throughout the country.
“The Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier, in the first 10 minutes we had 36 spots taken,” Yerger said. “In one hour we had 51 spots. In 25 hours 105 spots were taken. The waiting list is still at 71.
“All these things prove that the strength of us all working together is not only benefiting the tournament, it’s raised the awareness of these tournaments and the opportunities created by playing. It’s about lifting all boats. It’s been a massive win.”
Defending Sunnehanna Amateur champion Bryce Lewis and EAGS champion Surratt each will return to the Westmont course. Six of the Amateurs' top-10 finishers from 2022 are among those committed to play this year.
In addition to Lewis and Surratt, Maxwell Ford, who tied for second, and Jackson Rivera, who tied for fourth, are scheduled to again play at Sunnehanna.
The players will see significant changes on the course, including work on bunkers at nearly all the holes.
“We started the project last August and the crew pulled out of here this past Sunday,” said Mark Leppert, grounds superintendent at Sunnehanna Country Club. “All the major stuff was done last fall until the first snowfall in November, then they came back in April.”
“The specific goal was the really improve the bunkers,” Leppert said. “The bunker drainage has been deteriorating over the past few years. The sand had been contaminated. The whole idea was to start by doing bunker renovations, to get new drainage and new sand in the bunkers, and to redo the sod and the bunker banks.”
Other upgrades had been made prior to last year’s tournament. Leppert said work has been ongoing over the past three years.
“Throughout the process, the architect came in and said, ‘We can expand things and make it more playable for the members and make it more difficult for some of the skilled players,’” Leppert said. “We moved a lot of fairway turf.
“We shortened up fairways on holes 9, 15, and 11. We took that turf and expanded (widened) fairways on 18 and 15. The bunker in front of 3 is a new feature. The bunker on top of 9 on the left is another new feature added as a hazard.”
Yerger said the changes on two holes potentially will impact scores posted by the amateur golfers. The removal of a tall oak tree that Leppert estimated was more than 100 years old will make it easier on golfers attempting to clear the deep gully adjacent to the fairway and green.
“Strategically, the course will play easier and much shorter because of the eighth and the 18th hole,” Yerger said. “With the removal of the tree on 8, players will drive directly at the green. Before they would play back because of the tree, playing to the left quadrant of the fairway to have the best angle, leaving themselves typically a shot within 100 yards.”
Yerger said the final hole will play much differently than in the past.
“The 18th hole, the players would hit iron off the tee and would usually leave themselves about 125 to 135 yards in because the bunkers were on the right,” Yerger said. “Now, to carry the two new bunkers on the left requires a drive of 270 yards to a fairway that is now 40 yards wide instead of 20.”
Players and fans will have another digital source to track the Amateur. Ben Adelberg, known for his “The Back of the Range” golf podcast, is the official media content provider for all seven EAGS events. Yerger said Adelberg, also a photographer and filmmaker, will provide a social media presence at Sunnehanna.
