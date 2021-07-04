Sunnehanna Amateur

Players take putts on the practice green during a practice round for the 66th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions at Sunnehanna Country Club on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. 

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

Sunnehanna Country Club will host a two-day qualifying tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The top five golfers will advance to the U.S. Amateur, set to be played at Oakmont Country Club from Aug. 9-15. Play will begin with 144 golfers taking the course at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The field will be sliced down to 50 after the first day.

This year’s lineup includes Palmer Jackson, a Notre Dame golfer who tied for fourth at last month’s Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions; Connor Schmidt, who tied for fourth at the 2020 Sunnehanna Amateur; Mark Goetz, the 2020 West Penn Open champion; four-time U.S. Amateur champion and 2011 Sunnehanna Amateur titlist Nathan Smith; and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Lafferty, a Hollidaysburg native.

Jackson is ranked No. 110 in the amateur rankings. Goetz, who golfs at West Virginia University, is No. 244. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you