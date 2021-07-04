Sunnehanna Country Club will host a two-day qualifying tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The top five golfers will advance to the U.S. Amateur, set to be played at Oakmont Country Club from Aug. 9-15. Play will begin with 144 golfers taking the course at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The field will be sliced down to 50 after the first day.
This year’s lineup includes Palmer Jackson, a Notre Dame golfer who tied for fourth at last month’s Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions; Connor Schmidt, who tied for fourth at the 2020 Sunnehanna Amateur; Mark Goetz, the 2020 West Penn Open champion; four-time U.S. Amateur champion and 2011 Sunnehanna Amateur titlist Nathan Smith; and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sam Lafferty, a Hollidaysburg native.
Jackson is ranked No. 110 in the amateur rankings. Goetz, who golfs at West Virginia University, is No. 244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.