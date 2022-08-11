The Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions field was well-represented in the final standings of the inaugural Elite Amateur Golf Series.
The top-five finishers in the series' Elite Amateur Cup rankings all played in the Sunnehanna Amateur in June, including EAGS first-place finisher Caleb Surratt, a freshman-to-be at the University of Tennessee. Surratt shot a 3-under 277 to place in a tie for fourth at the Sunnehanna Amateur, the first event in the seven-tournament series.
Sunnehanna Amateur champion Bryce Lewis, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, finished third in the Elite Amateur Cup standings behind Surratt and second-place Jiri Zuska, of the Czech Republic, who also was among five golfers who tied for fourth at Sunnehanna two months ago.
"This is a year of transition. We had mostly underclassmen with several years of eligibility left in school," said John Yerger, the Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman who also was among those who helped organize the EAGS. "It bodes well for the future. The players are getting a clear understanding of what this series is about.
"Since the Sunnehanna Amateur is the first tournament, in some respects you don't know what you have until the end of the summer. We had a much better field than maybe we understood in the beginning. All of the guys in the top five still have two to three years of college eligibility left. Hopefully they are going to return.
"Bryce is the only champion of the seven events to finish in the top five in the series," Yerger said of Lewis. "I think that's great for our tournament and great for him, more importantly."
Rounding out the top-five in the Elite Amateur Cup standings were fourth-place Tommy Morrison, of Dallas, Texas, and fifth-place Karl Vilips, of Perth, Western Australia. Morrison tied for 23rd at Sunnehanna, and Vilips tied for 19th in the Amateur held June 15-18 on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
Surratt, 18, finished atop the EAGS with 75.5607 points earned by competing in six EAGS events. He had four top-five finishes. As the series winner, he received exemptions on the 2022 PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, the 2022 U.S. Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Open.
“The Elite Amateur Cup Series, since announced, has been my primary goal of the summer and '22 season,” Surratt said in a release. “I was excited to go head-to-head with the nation’s best amateurs, many of whom I’d be competing against this coming college season.
“It truly felt like a series, on an array of different courses, with different weather conditions, and even different styles of golf that proved to be a true litmus test for me to assess my game, and discover areas to work on for the upcoming college season.”
A rising junior at the University of Louisville, Zuska had 59.5319 points in the series standings. He played in five of seven series championships, finishing second at the Southern Amateur. Zuska received exemptions in the 2022 PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open, the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, the 2022 U.S. Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.
Lewis had a one-stroke victory at Sunnehanna to ignite his strong summer. He had 56.5319 points on the series and will receive exemptions in the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, the 2022 U.S. Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.
"Winning Sunnehanna was a pretty nice confidence boost," Lewis said during a telephone interview on Thursday. "I felt like I went in there and played pretty solid golf. I carried that momentum into the rest of the summer.
"It was a pretty good summer for sure," the University of Tennessee golfer added. "I definitely would have taken third in this series before the summer started. I would have rather won, but if someone else is going to win, I'm glad it was Caleb, my teammate."
Morrison had a 52.0393 score in the series. The 17-year-old University of Texas commit played in six EAGS events and made the cut in five of those. He will receive exemptions on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, the 2022 U.S. Amateur and the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.
Vilips had a 50.9137 series total. The Stanford University rising junior followed his Sunnehanna showing with a second-place finish at the Northeast Amateur. Vilips will receive exemptions to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, the 2022 U.S. Amateur, and the 2023 U.S. Open Championship.
His Sunnehanna title and performances in the Elite Amateur Golf Series put Lewis among the top amateur players this summer. At this point, he's counting on defending his Sunnehanna Amateur championship next June.
"If I'm an amateur, which I plan on being next summer, I'll definitely come back to defend," Lewis said. "Sunnehanna has so many historic names on that championship list.
"I want to try to play the same type of golf as I did this summer. Take it one hole, one round at a time knowing that patience and hard work will pay off."
