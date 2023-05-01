The Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions announced Monday that it will extend an automatic exemption to the winner of the previous year’s Pennsylvania Amateur Championship.
The annual exemption will begin with the 2023 Sunnehanna Amateur scheduled June 14-17 at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
“The Sunnehanna Amateur felt with the potential changes in qualifying for the United State Amateur, it was important that we do all we can to support championship golf in Pennsylvania,” said Sunnehanna Amateur Co-Chairman John Yerger.
“By providing an automatic exemption into our tournament, we hope it will incentivize the top players to compete in the most important amateur championship for the entire state,” added Yerger, a member of the Pennsylvania Golf Association executive committee and the championship committee of the West Penn Golf Association.
“We have provided an automatic exemption to the West Penn Amateur champion since we went to stroke play in 1954 and will, without hesitation, continue to do that as well.”
Arnold Palmer, Jay Sigel, Nathan Smith, Bill Hyndman, Buddy Lutz and Greg Lesher are among the previous Sunnehanna Amateur champions from Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Amateur Championship will be played over 54 holes July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
Neal Shipley won last year’s Pennsylvania Amateur Championship, but he already earned a Sunnehanna invite based on his overage record as well as a win in the West Penn Open and a third-place finish in the Palmetto Amateur.
