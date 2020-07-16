The 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions is set to begin on Tuesday, though no spectators will be permitted to attend this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to tournament co-chairman John Yerger.
“We’re moving forward unless the governor changes things between now and then,” said Yerger on Thursday, referring to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, whose administration has overseen the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis during the past four months.
“We’re not going to have spectators,” added Yerger of a change in plans since the event’s media day was held at Sunnehanna Country Club on June 26.
“We have a smaller field, in the low 90s (players). Players will not be allowed to touch the pins, flags or rakes,” Yerger said. “More than half the players are driving here. Many of those have been tested (for COVID-19). We’ve had some players withdraw because of COVID-19 concerns, which is understandable.
“Many of the players are being tested from time to time. We’re going to have temperature-testing and questionnaires filled out (by players) each day,” Yerger added. “We’re doing everything we can to make it as safe as possible.”
The Sunnehanna Amateur Committee announced during last month’s media day that an independent health committee had been formed to establish guidelines and precautions to be followed during the four-day event on the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.
Golfers are to arrive no earlier than 90 minutes before their scheduled tee time and are requested to leave as soon as possible after concluding a round. No players will travel from outside the United States to play in the Sunnehanna Amateur this year.
No caddies will be permitted unless a golfer has a family member serve in that role. Push carts will be available. Players will dine in the main country club ballroom instead of the smaller downstairs dining area.
Masks are required indoors, though are not mandatory outdoors, where players will follow social distancing.
For the first time in the storied event’s history, the Sunnehanna Amateur will produce two qualifiers for the upcoming 120th U.S. Amateur in August. The Sunnehanna Amateur winner and runner-up each will receive a spot in the event at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
Traditionally, the Sunnehanna Amateur is played the week heading into Father’s Day weekend. This year amid COVID-19 related delays, cancellations and postponements across the country, the Sunnehanna Amateur was pushed back to July after the Pacific Coast Amateur canceled its event set for the same weekend.
A new champion will be crowned this year as Alex Smalley, who won the past two Sunnehanna Amateur events, turned professional and won’t be among the field.
Davis Thompson (fourth), Stewart Hagestad (seventh), Cole Hammer (ninth) and William Mouw (14th) are near the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Hagestad was a member of the U.S. Walker Cup Team that won in 2019.
The Sunnehanna Amateur 2018 runner-up Quade Cummins (25th) will return. Cummins tied for fifth last year at Sunnehanna.
Preston Summerhays, the reigning U.S. Junior champion, played at Sunnehanna last year and is in the field.
Michael Thorbjornsen (33rd) won the 2018 U.S. Junior and is headed to Sunnehanna. Jovan Rebula (34th) is another player in the world rankings.
The Tuesday through Friday schedule is a change from the Wednesday through Saturday dates used in recent years.
“We’re finishing on Friday to accommodate guys being able to get to the Western Amateur Tournament in Chicago,” Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman Brian Chirillo said during media day. “That will give them an extra day to travel. You have the Sunnehanna Amateur, the Western Amateur and the U.S. Amateur back-to-back-to-back.”
