The start time for Sunday's Northeast Generals at Johnstown Tomahawks game has been changed from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena.
On Friday, first-place Johnstown (25-6-4) fell behind 2-0 in the first period and 4-3 in the third before Jared Gerger slammed home a rebound to knot the contest at the 10:00 mark, and just over four minutes later, team captain Alex Gritz scored what proved to be the game-winner from the right of the crease on a feed from John Gelatt in a 5-4 victory.
The same two teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday for the middle contest of a three-game series.
