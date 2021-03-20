Philip Tornovist, Will Margel

Maryland Black Bears’ Philip Tornovist, left, and Johnstown Tomahawks’ Will Margel fight for a puck along the boards during a North American Hockey League game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Feb.12, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The start time for Sunday's Northeast Generals at Johnstown Tomahawks game has been changed from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena. 

On Friday, first-place Johnstown (25-6-4) fell behind 2-0 in the first period and 4-3 in the third before Jared Gerger slammed home a rebound to knot the contest at the 10:00 mark, and just over four minutes later, team captain Alex Gritz scored what proved to be the game-winner from the right of the crease on a feed from John Gelatt in a 5-4 victory. 

The same two teams meet at 7 p.m. Saturday for the middle contest of a three-game series. 

