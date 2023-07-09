ALTOONA, Pa. – Sunday’s game between Altoona and Erie was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Aug. 9 with a doubleheader consisting of a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 12:05 p.m.
Tickets to Sunday’s game may be exchanged for any 2023 regular-season game at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Altoona won back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday to take the series over the SeaWolves with three wins on the week. The Curve will have four days off for the Eastern League All-Star Game break before traveling to New Hampshire for a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
