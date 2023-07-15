Baseball
American Legion
Region 7 Tournament
Wingate
St. Michael vs. Murrysville, continuation of suspended game, 10 a.m.
Beech Creek vs. St. Michael, 12:30 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Bedford, 3 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate
Playoffs
Semifinal Series (Best-of-5)
(4) O vs. (1) Martella’s Pharmacy, continuation of suspended game, Sargent’s Stadium, 4 p.m.
(3) Laurel Auto Group vs. (2) Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium, 7 p.m.
Prospect League
Johnstown at Terre Haute, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.