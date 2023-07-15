Billy Perroz, Nick Fleming

O first baseman Billy Perroz fields a pickoff throw from pitcher Brycen Sechler to put out Martella’s Pharmacy’s Nick Fleming in the top of the fifth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Forest Hills High School in Sidman, PA., Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

American Legion

Region 7 Tournament

Wingate

St. Michael vs. Murrysville, continuation of suspended game, 10 a.m.

Beech Creek vs. St. Michael, 12:30 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Bedford, 3 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate

Playoffs

Semifinal Series (Best-of-5)

(4) O vs. (1) Martella’s Pharmacy, continuation of suspended game, Sargent’s Stadium, 4 p.m.

(3) Laurel Auto Group vs. (2) Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium, 7 p.m.

Prospect League

Johnstown at Terre Haute, 4:30 p.m.

