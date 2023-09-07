ALTOONA, Pa. – Jacob Gonzalez picked up three hits and Jackson Glenn smashed a three-run homer to support Sean Sullivan’s seven strong innings in Altoona’s 9-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Sullivan matched his season-long outing for the third time with seven innings of one-run ball. Sullivan struck out a season-high nine batters and did not walk a man to earn his seventh win of the season. The 22-year-old right-hander tossed 83 pitches, 55 for strikes. His lone run allowed crossed home when Curve center fielder Chavez Young committed an error in the sixth inning, allowing Dylan Crews to score from first base on a single by James Wood.
Altoona picked up its first run with three straight hits to start the second inning against Harrisburg starter Mitchell Parker. Gonzalez’s single was the first of three hits for him in the game and gave the Curve an early 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Mike Jarvis would score on a wild pitch to make it a 2-0 game.
The Curve sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth inning to lead 9-1. Tsung-Che Cheng doubled to start the frame and scored on Joe Perez’s single back through the middle. After a fielder’s choice, Gonzalez knocked in his second run with a single to left and after a walk from Andres Alvarez, Eli Wilson drove home another with a single past the third baseman. Young added a sacrifice fly off of Senators right-hander Cole Henry before lefty Lucas Knowles entered with two men on base. Glenn greeted Knowles with a long three-run homer to left on the first pitch thrown by Harrisburg’s reliever.
Justin Meis tossed two innings to finish the game, picking up three strikeouts. He allowed two runs to cross in the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk to J.T. Arruda and an RBI double to Brady House.
With his two hits on Thursday night, Perez has now reached base safely in all 22 games he’s played with Altoona. Matt Fraizer saw his season-long 17-game hit streak come to an end. Fraizer’s streak matched Cheng’s streak for the longest by an Eastern League hitter this season. Glenn extended his on-base streak to 19 games in the win.
The Curve continue their final six-game home series of the 2023 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6 p.m. Friday. Right-hander Bubba Chandler makes his Double-A debut for Altoona against Harrisburg right-hander Thaddeus Ward.
