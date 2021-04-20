At a difficult time when many are facing financial hardships, the Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship expanded in 2021. Greater Johnstown High School alum Nick Subich awarded double the amount of money than last year's first installment in a ceremony on Tuesday.
Senior football players Zorin Istvan, Symeon Kobal and Jack Thomas were all recognized Tuesday. Thomas received $1,000 with Istvan and Kobal each netting $500 scholarships.
"To have an alum come back and provide a scholarship is just exceptional," Greater Johnstown football coach Bruce Jordan said. "Considering his dad played here and now he's alumnus, they're giving back and doing that for these students, it's unparalleled. When you leave high school, you don't ever know if you're going to give back or anything along those lines. Nick has given back."
Last year, Sammy Barber earned $1,000 in scholarship money. Three Trojans received a total of $2,000 in the scholarship's second year.
"That is extremely unique. For him to make that leap of faith during COVID-19 when everything else is shrinking and he is just giving more of what he has and his resources. it's just an exceptional opportunity for us and for these students," Jordan said. "I know they're very appreciative."
Thomas also earned the 2020 Trojan Stadium Award. He led the team with 113 tackles last fall, 70 more than any other teammate. He will attend Penn State University and major in marketing and communications.
"Personally, I feel it's a very surreal moment," Thomas said. "Every day, I would walk into the stadium and I would just look at the plaque and I would see of my former teammates, such as Sammy (Barber) or Austin (Barber). I look up to them, they're like brothers to me. Just to be on the same plaque as them for recognition for all of their hard work, it's just pretty rewarding."
Thomas was appreciative of the honor.
"Now that I have some extra money that can help me out and benefit my education, it's very rewarding and I'm very thankful for it," said Thomas, who is also a member of the baseball team.
Istvan played wide receiver and cornerback for the Trojans.
"It's just a blessing to have this opportunity to achieve this award," Istvan said. "Although I wasn't the first-place winner, it's still a good blessing to get anything going into college. Hopefully I lead by example in retaining this award and just hope to move on and put on for my community."
Istvan will attend West Virginia University and major in sports management. He was grateful to receive some financial backing.
"It's really important because I don't want to go in debt, obviously," Istvan said. "Any type of money that I get is amazing and just a blessing, especially with this tough year."
Kobal, a member of the baseball team, played quarterback and averaged 40.7 yards per punt in 2020.
"I'm proud of me and the two other winners," Kobal said. "In years past, they only picked one winner so it was nice of them to pick three."
Kobal, who also was awarded the National Football Foundation's Scholar-Athlete Award for outstanding football performance, academic achievement and leadership, is undecided on a school, but will major in criminology or environmental science. Brian Subich, Nick's father, coached him as he rose up through the Trojan pipeline.
"Coach Subich practically coached me the whole way up through high school," Kobal said. "Nick Subich has given a lot back to the community."
Nick Subich, 26, is a 2013 Greater Johnstown graduate and former Trojans football player who established the scholarship in 2020. He attended Lock Haven and is a co-owner of a wealth management firm in Pittsburgh. Subich credited his Greater Johnstown teachers and coaches with instilling the blue-collar work ethic that enabled him to succeed in college and in the finance world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.