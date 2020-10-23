ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Jared Gerger produced two goals in the third period and Liam Whitehouse added two helpers as the Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Northeast Generals 6-2 on Friday afternoon at the New England Sports Village.
The Tomahawks (3-0-3 with nine points) scored three goals in the third period to break open a 3-2 contest.
Caden Lewandowski, with assists from Alex Gritz and Max Neill, and Gritz, with helpers from Whitehouse and Holt Oliphant, scored in the first to give Johnstown a 2-0 lead.
Dylan Schuett and John Musella scored for Northeast (1-4-0) to knot the game at 2-all in the second. Neill’s go-ahead goal, with an assist from Whitehouse, put the Tomahawks in the lead for good with 2:55 left in the period.
Both of Gerger’s goals and a tally from John Gelatt, who also added an assist, concluded the scoring.
Jay Ahearn and Andrew Murphy provided assists for Johnstown.
Sam Evola stopped 36 of 38 shots on goal to earn the victory.
Johnstown begins a two-game home series against the New Jersey Titans at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
