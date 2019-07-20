Tyler Dancu shrugged off a three-run fifth inning, one of the few blemishes during the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors right-hander’s eight-inning outing on a sweltering Saturday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
The recent Hempfield High School graduate and Seton Hill University commit benefited from a 14-hit attack by his offense.
Meanwhile, Dancu kept putting zeroes on the big green scoreboard in a 9-3 victory over Ophthalmic Associates in Game 1 of a best-of-5 semifinal round series in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
“The first thing is just throwing strikes,” said Dancu, a 6-foot-2 hurler from Irwin. “No matter if you’re down in the count or ahead, you’ve got to just throw strikes. I was trying to get them to hit the ball into the ground and just throw a bunch of strikes, especially with my off-speed. I was trying to get it in there, where they would swing and not just look at it and get behind in the count. Then I also was locating my fastball on the outside corner and was being consistent the whole way.”
The approach enabled Dancu to collect seven strikeouts against only two walks – both of those leading to runs that briefly gave fourth-place Ophthalmic a 3-2 advantage in the top of the fifth.
“I knew that I only had 50 pitches at that point and that was a big spike,” said Dancu, who gave up a run-scoring double by Scott Wagner and an infield single by Jake Shope that plated another run. “I knew that since we came back that inning and got more runs I had a lead to pitch with and that last inning didn’t matter.”
Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter answered with three runs on three hits and two errors in the bottom of the fifth. Will Constantin, Vinny Rauso and Jason Beranek each singled during the rally.
“We know we can battle and as long as we stay ahead, we’re going to be really hard to beat,” said Constantin, who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored. “We knew if we kept putting the good swings on the ball, we were eventually going to come back and get the win.”
Beranek went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
His run-scoring triple highlighted a two-run second inning.
Ben Maudie had two hits, including a double, and Corey Fogle had two hits.
Each player scored a run.
“The first couple innings we got a bunch of guys on and we were really seeing the ball well,” said Constantin, a Clarion University product and Franklin Regional High School graduate. “We stuck to our approach, looked backside and squared it, hit line drives, and it eventually paid off for us.”
Shope had two hits for Ophthalmic Associates. Robby Bambino and Wagner had Ophthalmic Associates’ other two hits.
“We left our bats at home today,” Ophthalmic manager Ken Ashbrook said. “We scored three runs on (two) hits (in the fifth inning). We took what they gave us but it really wasn’t enough for us to win the game. Our starter and our first reliever, (Gavin) Grimaldi and (Ryan) Shirley, kept us in the game. The wheels came off in the late innings.”
Paul Carpenter sent 10 players to the plate in the eighth, scoring four runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batsman.
Ashbrook said he will turn to veteran pitcher Luke Dividock in Sunday’s Game 2 at the Point.
“We have a good pitcher going with Dividock,” Ashbrook said. “Bring the bats.”
Paul Carpenter General Manager-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said Christian Pfrogner is the projected starter for the second game, which begins at 7 p.m.
Regular-season runner-up Martella’s Pharmacy and third-seeded Laurel Auto Group will play at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“It’s huge,” Dancu said of opening the series with a victory. “We just have to build off the momentum.”
“It gives us the advantage going into the next game that we know they have all the pressure on them and we can just go and play our game,” Constantin added.
