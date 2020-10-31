KITTANNING – The first meeting between Penn Cambria and Armstrong on Friday night will be memorable for all the wrong reasons for the Panthers.
Despite a strong start by the District 6 squad (3-5), the WPIAL River Hawks (4-4) were able to grab the momentum in the second quarter and went on to a 50-22 victory.
“I think that we came ready to play and we did some good things tonight,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “We were able to stay with them in the first quarter and then just kind of fizzled in the second. They had some really good skill players and are an explosive team. We just didn’t have it tonight.”
Sophomore quarterback Cadin Olsen led the way for the River Hawks, going 14 of 18 passing for 275 yards and five touchdowns. Noah Cooper had five receptions for 106 yards and scored twice while Jesse Hepler added two catches for 60 yards and two TDs.
For Penn Cambria, Braedon Phister rushed for 136 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
Brandon Storm added 28 rushing yards, 60 passing yards, was 2 of 2 passing, had two catches for 41 yards and a TD.
“Brandon Storm played well on both sides of the ball,” Felus said. “Braedon Phister also had a big game for us, and Zach Eckenrode played well on defense.”
Jake Tsikalas, filling in for quarterback Garrett Harrold, got the Panthers on the board first, throwing a 30-yard pass to Storm, but the conversion pass failed for a 6-0 Penn Cambria lead.
Olsen threw a 25-yard pass to Aaron Robb and Adam Hudock added the first of six extra-point kicks to put the River Hawks ahead 7-6 and they never looked back.
Hepler caught a 56-yard pass from Olsen and Caleb Retzer supplied the conversion run to put Armstrong ahead 15-6 after the first quarter.
The hosts then scored the next 35 points, and things swirled away from Penn Cambria.
Olsen threw passes of 8 and 18 yards to Cooper and one of 46 yards to Hepler and Cole Brown added a 4-yard run to put the River Hawks up 43-6 at the half.
Jaxson Crissman scored on a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter for the final Armstrong points.
In the second half, Penn Cambria scored once in the third and once in the fourth, tacking on runs of 3- and 12-yards by Phister, and conversion passes by Tsikalas to Storm and Phister to set the final.
“It was a great experience for the kids and Armstrong has a first-class facility,” Felus said. “We want to continue to improve and our objective is to be competitive in the Laurel Highlands and in District 6 and that’s how you get better is by playing tough competition.”
Penn Cambria will play at Westmont Hilltop next Saturday at 1 p.m.
