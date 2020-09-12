PORTAGE – The Marty Slanoc era got off to a slow start last night at home against Blacklick Valley. The Mustangs offense only had five first downs in the first half. However, Portage’s offense came alive in the second half, as they pulled away for a 34-0 victory over the Vikings.
“We have some new players playing on the offensive side, and we are changing up some systems and adding some things and mixing it up, and it’s going to take some time,” said Slonac.
“We know that. We are going to rely on our defense. That system has been running. We are going to keep growing. That’s our goal, to keep getting better.”
The defense definitely led the way for Portage. They held Blacklick Valley to eight total yards on 27 running plays.
The Mustangs also had four interceptions, as they held the Vikings to 131 yards passing on 36 passing attempts. Blacklick Valley only had 139 yards of total offense.
After a sluggish first half performance, the Mustangs offense finally got going in the second half. Portage scored on their first two possession of the half, and added a punt return for a touchdown in the frame to extend a 13 point halftime lead into a commanding 34-0 cushion. Oren Heidler sparked the offense with a 41-yard scamper on the fourth play of the second half. Scott Berardinelli scored from nine yards out to push Portage’s lead to 20-0.
Preston Rainey intercepted a Jack Wurm fourth down pass on the Vikings next possession, and returned to the ball to the BV 2.
Heidler scored on the next play to give Portage a 27-0 lead.
The Mustangs forced a Vikings punt after a three-and-out. Payton Zatek fielded the punt at his 43 yard line. He ran to the right and took advantage of a well formed blocking wall for a 57 yard punt return touchdown. Dylan Tubbs added the extra point to make the lead 34-0, which was the final score of the game.
“Honestly, I thought defensively we played pretty well,” said Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price.
“Offensively we struggle at times. We couldn’t get a lot of consistency, and that’s a testament to Portage. Everyone talks about who they lost to graduation, but there are some pretty good football players over there they had coming back, and their young kids did a really nice job tonight.”
The first half was a battle of field position, and mistakes.
Neither team could move the ball early, as they combined for three total first downs in the opening quarter. Portage had the ball deep in Blacklick Valley’s end of the field most of the first quarter, but could not score.
This changed after a key interception by Corey Sossong.
The Vikings put Kolten Szymusiak in at quarterback for one play, but Sossong picked off his pass at the BV 29 yard line. The turnover gave Portage momentum. Andrew Miko completed back to back passes of 16 yards to Kaden Claar and 10 yards to Rainey. On the next play Berardinelli rumbled three yards for a touchdown.
Dylan Tubbs added the extra point to give Portage a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The Mustangs looked to add to their lead on their next possession as Miko started the drive with a 20-yard pass to Claar.
Portage drove to the BV 10, but penalties derailed the drive.
A holding penalty and an ineligible man downfield penalty moved the ball back to the 34 yard line, forcing a punt.
Blacklick Valley took advantage of a big play on special teams on their ensuing drive.
Facing a fourth down, Cody Williams replaced Szymusiak in punt position. He ran right, and kept going 10 yards for a first down on the fake punt. Three plays later Jack Wurm hit Williams for a 38 yard fade to Williams to move deep into Portage territory. However, Wurm was sacked for a 19 yard loss two plays later, leading to Vikings punt.
The big defensive stand led to a bigger play by Scott Berardinelli. He led off the drive with a 26-yard scamper. Later in the drive Miko found Claar for a 38-yard catch and run to the BV 9. Two plays later, Berardinelli scored from seven yards out to push the lead to 13-0, a lead they took into halftime.
After the game, Slanoc played down the significance of his first head coaching victory.
“Honestly, it’s not really a first win for me, it’s just another win for our program, which has a rich history,” said Slanoc. “Through all of our coaches and our players, I am just glad we got a chance to play. I guess technically I am the coach of record, but to me that’s not a big deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.