WINDBER – Blacklick Valley had all the momentum heading into halftime of Friday night’s contest at Windber after a 3-yard touchdown run by Josh Little capped off a lengthy drive to put the Vikings up by five points with 30 seconds left and their squad set to receive the third-quarter kickoff.
However, the Rambler defense and freshman running back John Shuster put together a huge second half to propel Windber to a 20-12 comeback victory.
“Our kids responded in the second half,” said Ramblers coach Matt Grohal, whose team won its second straight to improve to 5-3 and strengthened their hold on a District 5-A playoff spot. “We made some defensive adjustments, and our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage.
“That was as good a half of football as we’ve played all year.”
Windber’s defense held the Vikings scoreless and surrendered just 76 yards over the final two quarters.
Shuster, who went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, picked up 165 of his game-high 208 yards in the second half as the Ramblers dominated the time of possession after the break.
The Vikings (3-5) were able to stay in it until the final seconds of the game.
“I’m very proud of our effort,” said Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price. “That was a good high school football game in a playoff atmosphere.
“We played with pride and our kids never quit.”
Windber grabbed the initial lead after a 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive late in the first quarter. Shuster’s 18-yard run and a 15-yard reception by Dylan Napora helped set up Shuster’s 10-yard touchdown run. Evan Custer added the PAT for a 7-0 advantage at the 2:31 mark.
The Vikings immediately responded by moving 65 yards in 11 plays, keyed by Isaac Thomas.
Thomas, who finished with a team-high 95 rushing yards, carried five times for 35 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards during the series, which he capped off with a 6-yard touchdown run. However, the extra point try sailed wide, keeping Windber ahead by one.
Later in the second quarter, Blacklick Valley capitalized on a pair of Windber pass interference penalties and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to help set up Little’s go-ahead score.
The Ramblers then took over in the third quarter.
After forcing a quick three-and-out by the Vikings, Windber drove 86 yards on a possession that chewed up 15 plays and almost six minutes. Shuster carried seven times for 44 yards, also converting a fourth down. On third-and-goal, Ethan Brady threw a 10-yard touchdown strike to Napora to put Windber back on top. Custer’s PAT made it 14-12 with 4:30 left in the quarter.
Windber appeared poised to add another score early in the fourth, but the Vikings forced a red-zone fumble and turned the Ramblers away at the Blacklick Valley 3.
A face mask penalty and a 29-yard bolt by Little helped the Vikings move to the Windber 22, but holding and false start penalties stalled the Blacklick Valley threat and forced a punt.
The Ramblers were backed up at their own 7 with just over nine minutes left, but Shuster helped the Ramblers drive nearly the length of the field.
Nine Shuster runs covered 84 yards, and his second touchdown of the night, an 11-yarder, extended Windber’s lead to 20-12 with 3:00 left. However, a high snap on the extra point try kept it a one-possession game.
Blacklick Valley looked to force overtime as it started in Windber territory after a 35-yard Dom DiPaolo kickoff return and a subsequent face mask penalty. But the last-ditch Viking rally ended when Custer picked off DiPaolo’s pass over the middle at the Rambler 10 with less than a minute to play.
