JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Windber controlled the action at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in a big way Saturday afternoon as a powerful running attack and stout defense lifted the Ramblers to a 44-0 win at Conemaugh Valley in the season opener for both WestPAC squads.
John Shuster rushed for a game-high 158 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to pace an offense that churned out 368 yards on the ground.
“My guys are very good up front,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “They’ve worked hard the last four years and deserve to be in the spotlight.”
The Ramblers also bottled up Conemaugh Valley’s offense, as the Blue Jays were limited to just 139 total yards on the day.
“CV is a tough, physical team and we had to be very disciplined defensively,” Grohal said. “We read our keys, played our assignments, and executed the defensive game plan to perfection.”
Reading keys – vital to Windber's success – proved to be part of the undoing for the Blue Jays.
“(Windber) overwhelmed us up front,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “We couldn’t get any push. We prepared for this team for three weeks, but we missed some assignments, didn’t read some keys, and the game got away from us.”
Windber gifted Conemaugh Valley a golden opportunity to take an early lead as the Ramblers fumbled on their first play from scrimmage, as the Blue Jays recovered at the Windber 14. However, three rushes netted just five yards before a fourth-down pass into the end zone fell incomplete to end the threat.
“If we want to be a championship team, we’ve got to clean up those unnecessary turnovers,” Grohal said.
After dodging that miscue, Windber needed only six plays to drive 91 yards. Nick Dom turned the corner around the left side and sprinted 61 yards to the end zone to open the scoring, but the conversion attempt failed, holding the margin at 6-0.
The Ramblers took command of the game in the second quarter, scoring on three consecutive possessions. A 30-yard completion from Aiden Gray to Keith Charney sparked a 65-yard drive that was capped off by Shuster’s 15-yard touchdown run. Dylan Tomlinson ran in the conversion.
Tomlinson came up big for the Ramblers on the ensuing series when he got his team out of a second-and-19 hole by bursting up the middle and taking it the distance for a 53-yard touchdown. Shuster’s conversion run put Windber up 22-0.
With 1:20 left in the half, Tomlinson recovered a Conemaugh Valley fumble at the Blue Jay 38, and four plays later Shuster powered his way into the end zone from 20 yards out to make it 28-0 at the break.
Two more turnovers kept Windber from adding to their substantial lead in the third quarter, but Shuster added his third score of the day on a 3-yard burst with 6:01 left in the game, and Tomlinson’s conversion run subsequently triggered the mercy-rule running clock.
Jonah Oyler’s 43-yard touchdown run and Ethan Brady’s conversion in the last minute of play set the eventual final.
“This was a great team win, but we have to clean up the penalties and turnovers,” Grohal said.
“We need to develop the intestinal fortitude to overcome adverse situations like today,” Kent said. “That’s when we can think about becoming a great team.”
