CALIFORNIA, Pa. – California (Pa.) University used a 15-9 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to outlast the Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team, 67-58, on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.
Four Vulcans players reached double-digit scoring with Halle Herrington (18 points), Allycia Harris (15), Ciaira Loyd (12) and Rajah Fink (12) leading the way for California (13-7, 9-5 PSAC Western Division).
Ashley Norling led Pitt-Johnstown (12-8, 9-5) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hayden Taylor netted 11 points for the Mountain Cats.
