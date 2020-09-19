CAIRNBROOK – Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent rushed 26 times for 211 yards, and with the assistance of six Shade turnovers, the Blue Jays erased a 14-0 deficit with 35 unanswered, second-half points to knock off Shade 35-14 on Friday.
“I basically told the guys at halftime, you get knocked down, it’s about how you respond to getting knocked down,” said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent on the Blue Jays comeback. “I kind of questioned their integrity a little bit, and they responded. They responded in a big way.”
In addition to Kent, whose night also included a 41-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14-all, junior Nick Heltzel rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Junior quarterback Noah Heltzel did not complete a pass until the fourth quarter. However, his last pass of the night was a 32-yard touchdown to Justin Mitchell to set the final.
Following an abysmal 2019 season, Conemaugh Valley, which combined with Ferndale early in the preseason via a co-op agreement, has started to turn things around in a chaotic 2020 season with a 2-0 start.
“This is huge. It’s all about earning some respect back for our program,” said Kent about the Blue Jays’ hot start. “In the last couple years, we haven’t gotten much respect from people or the teams we played. It’s also about bringing back old Conemaugh Valley football.”
After getting shut out by Berlin to open its season, Shade (0-2) got its first score of the season when quarterback Braden Adams found Kaden Koleszarik down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown with 41.8 seconds to play in the first half.
The two-point conversion try failed, and the Panthers led 6-0 at the break.
Out of halftime, Shade’s Vince Fyock took a direct snap on the first play of the second half 63 yards to the Conemaugh Valley 2-yard line, he limped to the sideline. Fyock, an all-state selection at wide receiver last season, would not return to the game.
On the next play, Adams stretched the ball over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown.
He also tacked on the two-point conversion try to put the Panthers up 14-0 with a little over 11 minutes to play in the third quarter.
Conemaugh Valley (2-0) responded with a 7-play, 65 yard drive that ended with a Nick Heltzel 7-yard touchdown run that cut Shade’s lead in half, 14-7.
During the following offensive series, Shade lost their quarterback for the game after Adams took a shot from a Conemaugh Valley pass rusher on a first down completion. Before going down, Adams rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries.
“It totally took us out of the game,” said Shade coach Don Fyfe on the impact the injuries had on the Panthers. “Vinny, on defense, he’s such an integral part. They were running right, and we had him on our defensive left, and he was making tackle after tackle. He goes down, and it just doesn’t seem like we can do it (stop the run) as well. It was devastating.”
Heltzel extended the Blue Jays lead with a 50-yard touchdown burst as time expired on the third quarter.
On the ensuing Shade possession, Conemaugh Valley’s Matt Jasper recovered a Koleszarik fumble and returned it for a 20-yard touchdown to make it 28-14 with around 10 minutes to go.
Shade looks to get healthy in a hurry as the Panthers travel to Windber next Friday.
Conemaugh Valley will visit Portage next Friday in a battle of early season unbeatens.
