CAIRNBROOK – For the first time this season, Shade coach Don Fyfe was happy with his running game.
The Panthers had two runners eclipse 100 yards Friday night against North Star, and quarterback Braden Adams added a third option as the Panthers scored six of their seven touchdowns on the ground in a 44-21 win over the Cougars.
“We didn’t block very well in the first half, so that was something we addressed at halftime,” said Fyfe. “I just told them, we are going to run the football one way or another. We finally started blocking the way I think we can block."
The change in mentality from the passing game in the first half, to the running game in the second half, allowed Shade to turn a four point halftime game into a 23 point victory.
Early in the second half, though, it didn’t look like the Panthers would get going. Three holding penalties on their first drive of the second half almost derailed the drive, but a 34 yard pass from Adams to Kaden Koleszarik converted one third down, and Adams scored on a third and goal from the North Star 17 to push the lead to 24-13.
Shade used the momentum to spark its running game. The Panthers got rushing touchdowns of 57 and 8 yards by Tyler Valine, along with a six yard scoring run by Vinnie Fyock as they outscored the Cougars 27-8 in the second half. The lone score by North Star after halftime came on an 11 yard keeper by Kyle Price.
Ty Maluchnik added the conversion run, but it was not enough to stop the ground game of the Panthers.
“We worked on it all week, shutting down their pass,” said North Star coach Wes Berkebile. “Because of that we weakened up a little bit on the run. We were down a few linemen, which hurts us a little bit, but you play with what you’ve got. They ran the ball well tonight. That hurt us. We weren’t making tackles. Guys were there every play. They just weren’t wrapping up. They just weren’t making things happen.”
The first half was a different style of game. Shade jumped out to an early 17-0 lead, thanks to its offense and its defense. On Shade’s second drive, Fyock took a direct snap and ran into the center of the line. He cut outside, and ran down the sideline. Valine blocked two Cougars defenders, allowing Fyock to get into the end zone.
Shade added to its lead early in the second quarter when it tackled Maluchnik in the end zone after a bad pitch.
The Panthers added a touchdown on their ensuing possession, a 15 yard touchdown pass from Adams to Koleszarik.
North Star did not roll over, though.
It moved Alec Supanick to quarterback, which sparked the offense. He ran through the Panthers defense, including a 37 yard scamper for a touchdown to trim the Shade lead to 17-7.
The Cougars got some luck late in the half to cut the Panthers’ lead to four points.
North Star drove deep into Shade territory, helped by a roughing the passer penalty. On the final play of the half, Price scrambled, and lofted the ball into the end zone. Valine was in position to knock the ball down, but tried to intercept the pass instead.
The ball bounced off both of Valine’s arms and right to Supanick for a 24-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but the Cougars went into halftime trailing 17-13.
