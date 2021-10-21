HOCKEY
Tomahawks to play pair on road
The Johnstown Tomahawks will play a pair of games in Danbury, Connecticut, this weekend, hoping to build momentum after a two-game sweep.
The Tomahawks will face the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Last weekend, coach Mike Letizia’s Tomahawks beat the Maine Nordiques 6-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Johnstown is 6-5-0 with 12 points and fourth place in the NAHL East Division, though the Tomahawks have played three fewer games than each of the three teams in front of them in the division standings.
“It’s a big weekend for us as we try to gain more consistency in our game and in our results,” Letizia said.
“Anytime you go on the road, it’s a challenge.
“Danbury plays a hard-nosed type of game, so we have to be ready to compete and battle for sure.
“I think for us, continuing to try and play to the identity that makes us successful is key and we have to look for more success on the road, as we only have one win in four true road games. It is going to be important for us to continue to take steps forward and eliminating steps backward, especially in a very tight division.”
Danbury is 2-7-2 with six points in seventh place in the East Division. The Jr. Hat Tricks’ two wins this season both came at Danbury Ice Arena.
Tomahawks rookie forward Jake Black is on a 10-game point streak, with 17 points (11 goals, 6 assists).
His linemates Sean Ramsay and Jacob Badal are also contributing big for the Tomahawks, combining for 18 points to start the season.
