The Flood City Thunder will carry a two-game winning streak into Saturday's home date against the Moshannon Valley Vikings.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Thunder (2-2) beat the Snyder County Spartans (0-4) on the road, 56-28, last weekend.
On April 17, Flood City edged the visiting Mifflin County Tomahawks 47-46 for the eight-man, semiprofessional franchise’s first on-field victory in its two seasons in the Great Eastern Football Association.
The Thunder’s lone victory in 2020 was via a forfeit.
Last week against the host Spartans, Flood City used a 35-7 second-half advantage to pull away. The score had been tied at 7-all after one quarter and 21-all at halftime.
Thunder quarterback K’Shawn Powell completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Powell also carried 11 times for 71 rushing yards and another score. Shareef Blough had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven attempts. Levi Cook carried twice for only 3 yards, but he had two rushing touchdowns. Trey Andrews ran for another score.
Duke Rosiek caught five passes for 78 yards and a score, while Wuanyai Mayo had four receptions for 75 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, Jace Updyke, Cook and David Green led the Thunder with 10 tackles apiece against the Spartans. Brennan Mitchell had two interceptions.
