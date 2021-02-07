Kevin Stoyka, of Ebensburg, took home more than $600 in winnings for harvesting the heaviest coyote during the 13th annual Adam Deist Memorial Predator Hunt, hosted by Jerome Sportsmen’s Association. His coyote was 42.5 pounds.
Stoyka was one of the 145 hunters who participated in the three-day hunt held Jan. 29-31.
Other winners in the coyote category were Matt Bender, of Carrolltown, 42.1 pounds, and Jamie Weakland, of Hastings, and Tim Jerin, of Hooversville, both 38.8 pounds.
Bradley Barndt, of Somerset, topped all contenders in the red fox category at 13 pounds. Other winners were Jesse Lynn, of Fayette County, 12.1 pounds and Rick Leventry, of Hollsopple, 11.6 pounds.
Top prize in grey fox went to Jason Beggs, of Somerset, 11.9 pounds. Jason Baker, of Kittanning, took second and third places with grey foxes weighing in at 11.4 and 11 pounds.
Aaron Stayrook, of Ligonier, killed the heaviest raccoon, 16.5 pounds. Second place went to Bryce McVicker, of Alum Bank, 15.6 pounds. Third place was split between Bill Burns, of Lower Burrell, and Justin McQuillan, of Stoystown, both with raccoons weighing in at 15.4 pounds.
Abby Barndt, of Somerset, won the youth division.
