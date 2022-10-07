PATTON, Pa. – Cambria Heights did its part to set up a showdown next week for first place in the Heritage Conference.
Largely because senior quarterback Ty Stockley did his.
Stockley put on a show on Friday night, rushing for a career-high 243 yards and four touchdowns to propel the Highlanders to a 31-12 victory against visiting Homer-Center for Cambria Heights sixth win in a row.
“He does whatever the team needs,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said of Stockley, who ran the ball 31 times and, with his 19-yard completion to Joe Snedden, accounted for 84.2% of the Highlanders’ 311 yards of total offense. “If we need him to carry the ball 31 times, he does. If the team needs him to throw, he throws. If the team needs him to run outside, he does. He’s been the guy.”
Stockley also made a couple of tackles for loss from his linebacker spot. He obliterated his previous single-game rushing mark of 187 yards set against Marion Center last year when he broke out of a scrum for a 50-yard scoring dash with 8:09 remaining that put the Highlanders ahead by 16 and effectively ended the hopes of the injury-depleted and offensive challenged Wildcats.
Earlier, he scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 2-yarder.
“It was a must win. If we win out, we win the Heritage,” said Stockley, whose team is chasing 7-0 Penns Manor – a 55-28 winner over Portage on Friday – and will meet the Comets on the road next week. “We’ve been saying take it week by week. The line played a hell of a game. The game goes to them. The blocking was amazing. Tanner (Trybus) couldn’t get outside on them, and I just did what the team needed.”
With Zane Miller, Brad Green, Braylon Rydbom, Gavin McConnell, Alex Farrell and Snedden at tight end paving the way, Stockley’s inside running kept the sticks moving and eventually wore down the Wildcats. Eleven of the Highlanders’ 14 first downs were on Stockley runs.
“We’ve been playing since Kidskins (Cambria Heights’ pee-wee program) together. I know all of our line can block for him and he can make special plays,” Miller said.
Homer-Center (3-4) lost for the fourth time in its last five games. The Wildcats contained Trybus, who was averaging 11.1 yards per carry and scored 16 touchdowns coming in.
“He’s a hell of a player. He’s smart. He runs hard. He’s not a very big kid but when he’s stopped at the line of scrimmage, you have to make tackles. You have to gang-tackle,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “I was impressed.”
The game turned in the second quarter. First, Stockley kept a drive alive with a 17-yard run on fourth-and-2 that eventually led to a touchdown. On Homer-Center’s ensuing possession, Snedden tackled Wildcat speedster Michael Krejocic on a jet sweep for a loss of 6, then corralled quarterback Angelo Alexander to force an intentional grounding that netted a loss of 23 that got the visitors behind the chains and wound up giving the Highlanders the ball at midfield after the punt.
Heights drove for the go-ahead touchdown and never trailed again on Snedden’s birthday.
“I already got my present. That’s my present,” Snedden said, pointing at the scoreboard.
Cambria Heights spotted the Wildcats – the preseason conference favorite – a two-touchdown lead before Stockley erupted for 99 yards on the ground and scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards in the second quarter to put the defending Heritage champs up at the intermission.
Cambria Heights only ran four offensive plays in the first quarter and came out trailing, 12-0.
Homer-Center struck first, completing an 11-play, 69-yard drive after taking the opening kickoff when Michael Krejocic high-pointed a ball over the coverage to snare Angelo Alexander’s 20-yard pass into the end zone. It was the Wildcats’ third third-down conversion on the drive. They also drew Cambria Heights offside to move the sticks on a fourth-down play.
Hill bolted 48 yards up the middle on Homer’s second series that culminated on his own 1-yard scoring run. Hill had 75 yards on 10 first-quarter rushes.
