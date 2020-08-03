STATE COLLEGE – Recent Penn State basketball standout Lamar Stevens received an invite to the NBA draft combine, becoming just the second Nittany Lions basketball player to be invited. Dates for the event have yet to be scheduled.
Tony Carr, who was selected 51st overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, was the first to receive an invitation.
The basketball scouting website nbadraft.net projects the Brooklyn Nets to select Stevens with the 57th pick this year.
“In the small-ball lineups, I can definitely excel at the five (position),” Stevens said in June during an interview with Pro Bball Combine director of scouting Jon Chepkevich.
“Kind of be like that PJ Tucker type of guy and bring toughness and bring a different edge, a different look that teams have to guard. I’m really explosive in transition and not only can score for myself, but you put me on a team with a bunch of shooters, and the lane’s going to open up for me to score or I’m going to make the right play.”
Another basketball scouting website, nbadraftroom.com, has Stevens going in the second round.
“A burly combo forward who does a little bit of everything on the court,” reads the analysis of Stevens on the website.
“Has a rock solid frame and uses it well to establish position in the paint. Can score with his back to the basket or face up and break his man down off the dribble.”
Stevens scored 2,207 points during his four-year career, and left Penn State as the school’s second all-time leading scorer behind Talor Battle (2,213).
Stevens’ bid to supplant Battle as the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading scorer abruptly ended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day Penn State was scheduled to play Indiana in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
In 2019, Stevens helped guide Penn State to one of its most successful seasons in recent history as the Nittany Lions went 21-10 overall and 11-9 in conference games. Penn State reached as high as No. 9 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Nittany Lions cracked the AP Top 25 poll at No. 23 in December 2019, marking the first time since the 1996 season the program achieved a ranking in the Top 25.
The Philadelphia native averaged 17.6 points per game during his senior season, and for the second consecutive year garnered accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both Big Ten coaches and members of the media.
