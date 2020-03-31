Jalen Stephens might be the strong, silent type, but the Meyersdale heavyweight still would have enjoyed the opportunity to chat with the top high school wrestlers in Somerset County.
The 44th annual Somerset All-County Wrestling Banquet, which was scheduled to be held in April, has been canceled, but Stephens was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the second consecutive season.
Stephens isn’t enamored with awards – although he did perk up when informed that he was the first back-to-back winner since North Star’s Nick Roberts won four in a row from 2009 to 2012 – but he did enjoy the comradery of the event.
“I liked going there,” Stephens said. “Just all of the county wrestlers, getting to sit down and talk with them.”
The junior, who has already committed to Columbia University, went 38-3 and was the only Somerset County wrestler to bring home a state medal this season. A bronze medalist a year ago, he was disappointed in how this season ended.
“It didn’t really matter what place I took,” he said. “I just didn’t wrestle well.”
Meyersdale coach Craig Tresnicky tried to put Stephens’ performance in perspective.
“He had a good season,” Tresnicky said. “Obviously, he wanted to finish higher. Sometimes it’s peaking at the right time.”
In all, 20 wrestlers were set to be honored at the banquet, which is held annually at a Somerset County restaurant.
“The fun part for me every year is seeing kids from different schools interact with each other like they’re teammates,” said North Star coach Tim Rosa, whose team was honored as the county champion. “It’s a nice, close-knit community. It’s nice watching them share their experiences.”
Berlin Brothersvalley led the way with six all-stars – Tristan Pugh (43-5), Tyler Coddington (13-5), Hunter Cornell (27-17), Brady Boburchock (34-10), Jake Most (26-15) and Clayton Lee (30-12).
In addition to Stephens, Meyersdale had Drake Gindlesperger (37-13), Trevor Donaldson (28-13), Austin Broadwater (33-10) and Jonah Smith (24-13) named to the squad.
North Star, which was recognized as the county’s team champion, placed Nathan Pelesky (36-9), Alec Supanick (31-5) and Eli Brougher (33-11) on the all-star roster.
The Cougars went 12-5 on the season and beat every team in the county at least once despite trailing Berlin Brothersvalley and Meyersdale in the number of all-star selections.
“I think it shows that we were a much better dual meet team,” Rosa said. “We had a lot of very solid individuals but not top-end superstars that some teams had. We had a strong lineup top to bottom.”
Rosa’s squad lost to Meyersdale during the regular season but avenged that setback with a 40-37 victory over the Red Raiders in the quarterfinals of the District 5 Dual Meet Tournament.
North Star has won four consecutive Somerset County titles.
“I think, for the most part, we’re winning matches we should,” Rosa said. “We’re trying to compete against the state’s best. We try to go out and find good competition and good tournaments. That allows you to compete pretty well locally.”
Ethan Hemminger (26-13) was Somerset’s lone representative.
Pugh’s 11-second fall over Danville’s Jared Dewalt during the Mountaineer Classic dual meet tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola was the fastest by a Somerset County wrestler this season, and his 27 pins matched Brougher for the most in the county. An Appalachian State recruit, Pugh also set the county record with 156 career victories.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Brandon Tressler (19-15), Conemaugh Township’s Austin Blackner (15-11), Meyersdale’s Bryant Most (30-9), North Star’s Bryce Salyers (23-17) and Somerset’s Aaron Luteri (7-16) each received honorable mention.
