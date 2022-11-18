The Windber Area High School defense has only allowed seven points in the past seven games.
The Ramblers’ unit will face its stiffest challenge as the District 5 Class 1A champions visit the state top-ranked Steelton-Highspire Steamrollers on Saturday.
Kickoff in the PIAA Class 1A playoff game is at 1 p.m.
“They present a lot of challenges, a Division I quarterback,” Grohal said of the District 3 champion Steamrollers.
“They have some really nice playmakers on the edge. A quality running back.”
Junior Alex Erby is a 6-foot-4 quarterback with 1,839 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions for the 10-1 Rollers, who have won nine straight games and are 7-1 at War Memorial Veterans Field.
“No. 22 (junior Ronald Burnette) is a good running back,” Grohal said. “No. 2 (junior Durrell Ceasar), No. 6 (senior Daquan McCraw) and No. 10 (junior Jaeion Perry) are all really quality receivers. Most teams played man-to-man against them all year and that’s usually a mismatch.”
Burnette has 455 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the District 3 champions. Ceasar has 45 catches for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Perry has 27 receptions for 438 yards and six scores, and McCraw has 22 catches for 388 yards and five TDs.
“Our kids are all excited for the opportunity to keep playing for at least one more week,” Grohal said. “Most local schools are turning in equipment this week. We’re fortunate enough to be practicing and playing.”
Since losing to WestPAC champion Berlin Brothersvalley 14-0 in Week 5, Windber has won seven consecutive games by a combined 325-7 score. The Ramblers have had four straight shutout wins and blanked six of the past seven opponents while posting eight shutouts overall.
In 12 weeks, Windber has a 548-49 scoring advantage over opponents.
Steelton-Highspire has scored 509 points while allowing 198.
“We watched the tape on Steelton,” Grohal said. “I think they’re very comparable to that Westinghouse team we played a year ago and we went toe-to-toe with them.”
Windber lost a one-point contest against Westinghouse in the 2021 District 5-8 Class 2A title game. Westinghouse repeated as champion last week in a 59-7 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.
“They’re pretty balanced,” Grohal said.
“The Erby kid has a really good completion percentage. They do a lot of pre-snap shifting and moving that really puts you in a little dilemma. They’ll put guys the whole way to the boundary and they’ll stack them.”
The left-handed Erby has FBS offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Temple.
Windber senior running back John Shuster leads the area with 2,613 rushing yards and 37 rushing TDs this season and has 6,664 career rushing yards and 99 touchdowns. Junior Colin Marx has 475 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing time due to an injury. Sophomore Luke Hostetler has 476 yards and six TDs.
The Ramblers have rushed out of the single wing for 4,314 yards and 69 touchdowns – an average of 359.5 a game and 10.3 a carry.
“I’ve been telling our kids. ‘We can play at the state level. You have to believe it.’ They do believe it,” Grohal said.
“If we can get a couple turnovers, that’s playoff football,” he said. “You need a couple breaks to go your way.”
