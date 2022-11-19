STEELTON, Pa. – When almost everything that’s dialed up fails to succeed, a long afternoon can turn into something that cannot end soon enough.
That’s what happened to Matt Grohal’s run-happy Windber squad Saturday at breezy War Veterans Memorial Field, where few things fell the way the District 5 Class 1A champions hoped they would.
Yielding three rushing touchdowns to Ronald Burnette and three passing TDs to quarterback Alex Erby, Windber suffered a 37-7 setback to a balanced Steelton-Highspire side that split 429 offensive yards almost evenly.
Steelton-Highspire’s defensive unit also was plugged in throughout, limiting the Ramblers’ John Shuster to 53 yards on 29 rushes. Yet Shuster was able to blast over from the 2-inch line just before half for a needed TD. the 100th of his scholastic career.
Windber finished with 106 total yards, 81 on the ground.
While Shuster’s score punctuated a half-ending march that brought Windber within 18-7, Grohal’s group was upbeat since the Ramblers would be starting the second half with the football.
“If we could have punched one in there, it might have been a different ballgame,” Grohal said. “Things just didn’t start the third quarter the way we needed them to. … We just couldn’t get John going. You need some things to go your way in big games like this and nothing went our way today.”
Yet when the east-west action utilized effectively to move down the field and set up the Ramblers’ lone score didn’t work after the break against a Steel-High side that used its ends and outside linebackers to funnel everything inside.
With its ground game bottled up, Windber (11-2) struggled mightily to move the football against the District 3-A champions.
What also took a negative toll on the Ramblers was the exit of senior Luke Hostetler, who suffered what appeared to be a serious injury with six seconds to go in the third quarter. Hostetler was placed on a backboard and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures.
Trailing 24-7 when Hostetler was injured, Windber conceded a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Steelton-Highspire (10-1) advanced to a meeting with District 11 king Northern Lehigh sometime next weekend.
Not much of the early play went favorably for Grohal’s Ramblers either, however, as Andrew Erby’s Rollers took the opening kickoff and began the game with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that put Windber in a 6-0 hole. That drive was capped by Alex Erby’s 6-yard TD pass to Durrell Ceasar Jr.
“We knew they had an explosive running back who could make big plays, so we felt we had to slow them down defensively and just do what we do on offense,” Andrew Erby said. “I thought we came out and slowed them down enough to get a jump.”
Steelton-Highspire definitely got a jump.
Alex Erby was hot early, completing his first eight throws. Erby, who moved the ball between four targets, finished 17-for-20 for 223 yards.
Burnette finished with 202 rushing yards on 23 attempts, with 108 yards arriving before the break. Burnette scored on runs of 59, 1 and 63 yards.
Burnette scored his first TD on the second play of the second quarter, then added his 1-yarder with 4:25 left in the half as Steelton-Highspire’s lead grew to 18-0.
“We know we have good guys across the board,” Andrew Erby added. “So we just kind of keep our balance up and we have a good set of athletes where we can kind of take what the defense is giving us.”
Unfortunately for Windber, Grohal’s bunch couldn’t move the ball consistently and turned it over twice after the break. Meanwhile, Steelton-Highspire added a trio of touchdowns that put the state tournament contest out of reach.
Windber’s tremendous season was over.
“I told them these next few days are going to be tough,” Grohal said. “They’ve been with me so long and won so many games and set the bar real high for the next future Ramblers to come through.”
