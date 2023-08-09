LATROBE, Pa. – Gunner Olszewski knows he didn’t live up to the expectations that were laid out in front of him at the onset of the 2022 season.
Despite being listed as a receiver first, it’s hardly the job that the Pittsburgh Steelers had in mind for him when he signed a two-year, $4.2 million free-agent contract in March 2022.
Olszewski was brought in with the hope that he could energize a return game that has severely lacked any kind of explosiveness in recent years.
Instead, the complete opposite transpired. The Steelers once again failed to gain any positive traction in that department, finishing 30th in punt return average at just 5.93 yards per attempt.
Those hardships forced the undrafted fifth-year player out of Bemidji State to reset and hone in on what helped him become a first-team All-Pro punt returner with the New England Patriots in 2020.
“That’s what I was brought in here to do, and I didn’t get that done last year. I know that,” Olszewski said of being a reliable returner. “I’ve kind of really made that my main focus this year to do the job that was asked of me and not try to extend too far.”
The Steelers have a more well-rounded receiving core with the budding emergence of second-year receiver George Pickens and the addition of veteran and former Penn State standout Allen Robinson via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in April.
Add in entrenched regular Diontae Johnson and all three starters can already be penciled in. While it’s no secret Olszewski’s focus is on securing one of three potential backup spots, he’s taken on the reputation of a player that’s willing to step into unfamiliar roles.
“I don’t know about development, but Gunner’s a guy that’s always urgent,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He’s a tough guy. He’s a football player first and receiver second.
“You put him in competitive circumstances, he does football player-like things and that’s why he’s an attractive option to Kenny (Pickett) and his teammates. Man, (the) guy loves football and he can’t hide it.”
As it stands currently, Olszewski is the second-team kick and punt returner on the depth chart behind second-year receiver and speedster Calvin Austin III, who spent the entirety of the 2022 season on injured reserve while recovering from foot surgery.
That battle will be played out over the handful of training camp practices remaining and the three preseason games in the coming weeks, beginning on Friday night in Tampa Bay.
For now, Olszewski is betting that his versatility can give him an edge.
“All facets of the game, running, blocking, tackling if I have to, catching the ball, catching punts, I like every bit of it,” Olszewski said. “I try to do whatever’s asked of me and I hope the coaches think I can do a lot of different stuff.”
While he’s far from being the most physically gifted, Olszewski loves working the middle of the field when he can and isn’t one to shy away from contact.
During a team red-zone session on Wednesday, he successfully wrestled a ball away from linebacker Tanner Muse after the two had simultaneously caught a ball thrown by backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
All of the extra grit stored within that 6-foot, 190-pound frame has drawn the attention of his teammates and elevated the level of competition in camp thus far.
“He’s a scrappy player,” Johnson said of Olszewski. “He played in New England, so you know how they get down over there. It carried over here. He still kind of plays in a similar way. We feed off that and it makes us play harder.”
