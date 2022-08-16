LATROBE, Pa. – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is not taking anything for granted in his first NFL training camp.
He can little afford to as an undrafted free agent still trying to make a convincing case for a 53-man roster spot.
While there were certainly flashes in Pittsburgh’s 32-25 victory over Seattle in the preseason opener on Saturday, the North Carolina native will need to be virtually flawless moving forward.
Despite rushing six times for 34 yards against the Seahawks, he fumbled once, which has been a recurring issue in camp thus far.
The solution to that problem? For the past two days, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner has made him carry around a weighted football with the words, “JAYLEN’S BABY," printed on it in sharpie.
“He (Faulkner) said, ‘Take care of this like you would take care of your baby,' ” Warren said. “People will come and hit it just to make sure I got it secured. He (Faulkner) just can’t see me walking and I don’t have it in my arm.”
A notable improvement in ball security could go a long way toward him sticking around beyond Aug. 30, the final day all 32 teams have to cut down their rosters to 53 players.
It would be quite the achievement for Warren, whose path to the league began at Snow College, a junior college in Utah, before he played two seasons at Utah State.
He spent his final collegiate season at Oklahoma State, where he was named the 2021 Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league's coaches after he rushed for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“The competition – they’re stacked at every position,” said Warren on the benefits of being in the Big 12 for a season. “Everybody's good at that level. I think it put me in a good spot to prepare for the NFL.”
The Steelers are in dire need of a dependable backup to spell starting running back Najee Harris, who racked up a staggering 381 touches in 2021.
In a camp battle with veterans Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland Jr. and others, Warren has been doing his best to stand out in a crowd.
He helped himself in that regard against Seattle when he caught four passes for 30 yards and a go-ahead score from quarterback Kenny Pickett.
“I think it’s very important,” said Warren on showing a high degree of versatility to the coaching staff. “I try to display it as much as I can. It’s what I feel like they like. I try to put it on film and show them what I can do.”
Building some kind of bond with Pickett, the 2022 Steelers’ first-round selection, does not hurt, either.
“I trust Kenny,” Warren said. “I know he’s going to make the right reads. When it came down to it, I was trying to do the best I could to make both of us look good.”
The 5-foot-8, 215-pound back could make the Steelers’ decision rather simple, provided that he can continue to stack quality performances together.
That part of the equation also includes Warren keeping the same mentality regardless of what happens around him.
“No matter what, I still go in as I haven’t earned anything,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve earned anything yet till it happens. I expect the worst, but I hope for the best.”
The Steelers have two more preseason games lined up against Jacksonville and Detroit. For Warren, that means two more precious opportunities to cement himself on the roster. A lesson in physicality from his first game action may help him in the near future.
“They do be hitting,” said Warren with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ But, I think I’m adapting to it.”
