LATROBE – The Pittsburgh Steelers held their final non-padded practice at training camp on Sunday and there was a new face in the mix at inside linebacker as Kwon Alexander joined the team just hours after the Steelers announced his signing.
“Really excited about adding Kwon Alexander to the group because he’s a solid NFL player with a lot of in-game experience,” coach Mike Tomlin said following practice.
Alexander, who will turn 29 on Aug. 3, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of Louisiana State. He spent four seasons with Tampa Bay before stints with the 49ers, Saints, and Jets. Alexander projects to provide help in coverage, something that seemed to be lacking in the inside linebacker room.
Tomlin says the team has no preconceived notions about what Alexander’s role will be and added he likes the competition he sees playing out at inside linebacker. The only returning player the Steelers have at the position is Mark Robinson, who saw limited snaps as a rookie in 2022. The team also signed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts early on in free agency.
“We’ll put them in an environment like this and let them sort themselves out,” Tomlin said.
Alexander visited the team in May but left Pittsburgh without a contract. However, Tomlin said the Steelers had been in contact with him for the majority of the summer.
“I really came here cause of the defense,” Alexander said after practice, who added he likes the physicality with which the unit plays.
Other notes from Sunday’s practice:
• Several veterans were given the day off, including T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Patrick Peterson, Mitch Trubisky and Chukwuma Okorafor. Tomlin said this was done in order to get some of the younger players more practice reps, including some of the rookie draft picks.
First-round pick Broderick Jones got first team reps at left tackle while Dan Moore shifted to the right side. Second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. and seventh-round pick Cory Trice Jr. both saw time at cornerback against the team’s top receivers.
Fourth-round pick Nick Herbig filled in for Watt at outside linebacker.
“It’s about the elevated reps of the younger people under those circumstances,” Tomlin said.
“A guy like Broderick got an opportunity to get more reps or Herbig on the defensive side of the ball being examples of that (as well as) Joey Porter.”
• One of the younger guys who stepped up on Sunday was safety Kenny Robinson. A District 7 product who played collegiately at West Virginia, Robinson had two interceptions on the day, including one off Mason Rudolph during the team’s “seven shots” goal-line drills.
“I was appreciative of the playmaking from Kenny Robinson today. He’s another guy who had an opportunity to rise up because of the short lines,” Tomlin said.
• The Steelers announced that fullback Monte Pottebaum was placed on the reserve/retired list.
Tomlin provided no further information when asked about the abrupt retirement. Pottebaum was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in the off-season. Tomlin said the team will use Monday’s off day to assess adding a fullback moving forward.
• Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett looked sharp throughout practice on Sunday, spreading the ball around to multiple receivers. He completed 3 of 4 passes during the seven-shots drill with his sole incompletion coming when cornerback Levi Wallace made a nice play on the ball to break up a pass intended for Pat Freiermuth. Pickett’s best throw of the day came during team drills when he connected with George Pickens on a 35-yard pass which Pickens took another six yards before being tagged by Trice.
• Anthony McFarland Jr. is making a strong case to be the team’s third-string running back.
McFarland had several long runs on Sunday and displayed his speed as he blew by defenders.
• The Steelers will take Monday off before their first padded practice on Tuesday at St. Vincent College.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
