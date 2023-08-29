The Pittsburgh Steelers traded center/guard Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a 2025 sixth-round pick on Tuesday as each NFL team had to trim its roster from 90 to 53.
Green was the Steelers' third-round selection in 2021. He started 15 games his rookie season. Green didn't see action in the final two games or the AFC wild-card playoff contest in 2021. Green was inactive for every game during the 2022 season.
Among those released by the Steelers were veteran tight end Zach Gentry, who was drafted in the 2019 fifth round. In four seasons, he played in 40 games, starting 26. Gentry produced 39 career receptions for 303 yards. Also let go was safety and 2021 seventh-round pick Tre Norwood and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason after spending the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh also released quarterback Tanner Morgan; running back Greg Bell, Darius Hagans and Xazavian Valladay; wide receivers Jordan Byrd, Dan Chisena, Aron Cruikshank and Dez Fitzpatrick; tight end Rodney Williams; offensive linemen Le'Raven Clark, William Dunkle and Ryan McCollum; defensive linemen Manny Jones, Jonathan Marshall and James Nyamwaya; linebackers Kuony Deng, Nick Kwiatkoski, Tanner Muse, Toby Ndukwe, David Perales, Forrest Rhyne and Quincy Roche; cornerbacks Luq Barcoo, Nevelle Clarke, Lavert Hill and Chris Wilcox; safeties Jalen Elliott, Madre Harper, Kenny Robinson and Trenton Thompson; kicker B.T. Potter; and long snapper Rex Sunahara.
On Sunday, the Steelers also traded guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that also involved multiple draft picks. The Steelers acquired the Rams' 2024 fourth- and 2025 fifth-round picks. The Rams received the Steelers' 2024 fifth- and 2025 sixth-round selections.
Pittsburgh's 53-man roster includes quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph; running backs Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland Jr.; wide receivers Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Diontae Johnson, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens and Allen Robinson II; tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington; offensive linemen Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Dylan Cook, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor and Isaac Seumalo; defensive linemen Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Larry Ogunjobi and Armon Watts; inside linebackers Kwon Alexander, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson; outside linebackers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden and Nick Herbig; cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Elijah Riley and Chandon Sullivan; safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Miles Killebrew; long snapper Christian Kuntz; kicker Chris Boswell; and punters Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.