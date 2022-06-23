The Pittsburgh Steelers signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh, on Thursday. With the signing of Pickett, the Steelers have now signed all of their 2022 draft picks.
Pickett finished his career as Pitt's all-time leading passer with 12,303 yards, 1,045 completions and 81 passing touchdowns, among other records he broke. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2021.
Per Spotrac, the No. 20 overall pick will receive an estimated value of $14.1 million with a $7.4 million signing bonus under his four-year rookie contract. The Steelers can pick up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season.
Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2021. He led the Panthers to an 11-2 record and the school's first Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
