The Pittsburgh Steelers inked offensive lineman Jarron Jones, the ninth player signed from the XFL this offseason. Jones most recently played for the New York Guardians, after being selected by them in the first round.
He spent time in the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. He was released by the Giants and signed to the Seattle practice squad, switching from defensive line to offensive line.
Jones also spent time on the Dallas and Tampa Bay practice squads, before signing a reserve/future contract with Detroit.
Jones played college football at Notre Dame where he was a defensive tackle. He had 59 tackles in his career, adding 19.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. As a senior in 2016 he had 11 tackles for a loss.
