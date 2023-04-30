Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.
Pittsburgh inked deals with Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum, San Diego State wide receiver/return specialist Jordan Byrd, Iowa State center Trevor Downing, Merrimack defensive end James Nyamwaya, Fresno State linebacker David Perales and Clemson kicker B.T. Potter.
Morgan set numerous school records, including season records of most passing yards with 3,253 (2019), touchdown passes with 30 (2019) and passing yards per game with 250.2 (2019) at Minnesota. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl. He won 33 games for the Golden Gophers, completing 661 of 1,063 pass attempts for 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns.
Pottebaum played in 45 games over four seasons at Iowa, starting 13. He had 20 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 10 receptions for 85 yards. Pottebaum started out as a linebacker at Iowa, but switched to fullback in 2019. He won the Coaches Appreciation Award for special teams in 2022 and the Team Hustle Award on offense in 2021 and 2022. Pottebaum grew up as a Steelers fan.
Byrd played in 58 games at San Diego State. He had 47 career receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown. He carried the ball 275 times for 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, he had 102 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He was a return specialist for the Aztecs and was named to the Mountain West Conference first team at both kick returner and punt returner by the league's head coaches and media, the first Aztec to ever be named first team at both positions in 2022. He scored three touchdowns on kick returns and one on a punt return in his career.
Downing made the move to center for Iowa State in 2022 and started all 12 games. Downing was a Big 12 second-team selection as he was the anchor on an offensive line that averaged 369.8 yards per game and 261.8 passing yards per contest, third-best in school history. He started 38 games during his college career, including 12 at right guard in 2021 when he earned Big 12 first-team honors.
Nyamwaya played in 10 games in 2022 and recorded 27 tackles, 20 of them solo stops. He also had 5 1/2 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had three sacks for a loss of 24 yards against Long Island University. He also was named to the 2022 Northeast Conference second team.
Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22 1/2 sacks, the sixth-most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11 1/2 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.
Potter finished his career as one of the most successful kickers in Clemson and ACC history. He made 73 of 97 field goals and 234 of 235 point-after attempts. He holds the Clemson record for career field goals (73), PATs (234), points by a placekicker (453), consecutive PATs made (the first 122 and last 112 of his career), yards on field goals (2,716), field goals of 40-plus yards (34) and field goals of 50-plus yards (nine). He became the first player in ACC history to have at least 100 points in four different seasons. Potter scored in every game since earning the starting placekicking job in 2019.
