The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their 2023 preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Friday in Tampa, Florida.
The game, which can be viewed locally on KDKA and WTAJ, features a rematch of an Oct. 16 game won 20-18 by Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. Despite a losing record, the Buccaneers (8-9) reached the NFC playoffs a season ago thanks to winning the dismal NFC South. Tampa Bay lost 31-14 to Dallas in the wild-card round.
Tampa Bay will be without future Canton inductee Tom Brady, who announced his retirement during the offseason. Baker Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall selection, and Kyle Trask are currently in competition to replace Brady, who guided the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title during the 2020 season.
Mayfield is slated to get the start on Friday, per the Tampa Bay Times, which noted that Trask will take the first snaps in the Buccaneers’ Aug. 19 game against the New York Jets.
Former Pitt standout Calijah Kancey, who was taken in the first round by Tampa Bay in April’s draft, strained his right calf while making a sharp turn during a July 30 practice session in Tampa, Florida.
The injury, similar to the one suffered by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, is reported to have caused no significant damage according to reports of the results from Kancey’s July 31 MRI.
Pittsburgh, which won five of its final six games this past season on its way to a 9-8 record and a third-place finish in the AFC North, will hand the keys to second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.
The Pitt product was the team’s third-string quarterback to open the 2022 preseason, but muscled his way to backing up Mitch Trubisky before getting his first regular-season action – replacing Trubisky at halftime – in a 24-20 loss to the Jets on Oct. 2.
Pickett’s early interception woes vanished during Pitsburgh’s late-season surge, where he passed for four touchdowns against one pick in wins over the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.
Friday will mark the first live action for the bulk of the Steelers’ celebrated draft class, including first-round pick Broderick Jones, second-rounders Joey Porter Jr. – a Penn State product – and Keanu Benton, and tight end Darnell Washington, who was taken in the third round.
Porter, the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, may miss Friday’s game due to an ankle injury suffered on Aug. 5 during a practice at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, per reports.
The most recent preseason meeting between the two teams was a 30-28 Steelers win on Aug. 9, 2019 at then-Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 3-2 all-time against Tampa Bay in the preseason, dating back to a 42-27 win during the 1985 exhibition slate at Three Rivers Stadium.
