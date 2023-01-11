Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick earned a spot on the NFL Players Association's inaugural All-Pro first team on Wednesday.
Voting was done by the NFL players themselves. Players voted for those with the most impact during the season at their own position, as well as those they line up against.
Fitzpatrick finished the 2022 season tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, becoming the first Steelers player to lead the league in interceptions since Mel Blount did so in 1975 with 11.
Fitzpatrick, 26, was second on the Steelers with 95 tackles, 56 of them solo stops. He added 11 passes defensed, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry.
The star safety was also voted the Steelers’ MVP and selected as a Pro Bowl starter this year.
