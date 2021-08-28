A day after playing their final preseason game, the Pittsburgh Steelers released nine players on Saturday as they work toward completing their season-opening 53-man roster.
Tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle T.J. Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton and safety Lamont Wade were the players let go by the Steelers.
All teams must be at the mandatory 53-man roster by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The team will also be able to sign a total of 16 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.
