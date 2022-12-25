The NFL announced Sunday that it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 17, noting that the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” telecast.
In a corresponding move, the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers game that was originally scheduled for that time slot will now be played at 4:25 p.m. on CBS the same day.
Both the Ravens and the Steelers still have playoff hopes, with the Ravens having clinched at least a wild-card spot. In their prior meeting, the Ravens (10-5) topped the Steelers (7-8) 16-14 on Dec. 11 in Pittsburgh.
The Chargers have been flexed into the Sunday night game twice this season in Weeks 11 and 14, but are one of the teams getting bumped out of the showcase game this time.
