PITTSBURGH – The Kenny Pickett era has officially begun for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Coach Mike Tomlin announced that Pickett will start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills during his Tuesday press conference, two days after pulling Mitch Trubisky in favor of Pickett to begin the second half of the game against the New York Jets.
“In regards to the quarterback position, we made a change in-game and Kenny will start this week,” Tomlin said.
Tomlin said the change was made because the Steelers weren’t moving the ball fluidly and weren’t scoring enough points as they trailed the Jets 10-6 at halftime.
“I think he provided a spark in-game that is tangible, that we saw and could feel and appreciate, but I think it goes beyond that," Tomlin said. "I think that he's kind of provided that spark since we've been stepping in stadiums.
“It’s just a component of who he is as a player and a quarterback – the things that he does, how he communicates, his competitive spirit. I think it’s a positive catalyst for us.”
Against the Jets, Pickett completed 10 of his 13 passes, with all three incompletions being intercepted. Two went off the hands of his intended receivers, and the third came on a Hail Mary pass with no time on the clock at the end of the game. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.
Tomlin acknowledged Pickett’s performance wasn’t perfect, but thought the rookie out of Pitt did some things well.
“Like I mentioned, I thought he provided a spark for us," Tomlin said. "I thought we moved it more fluidly. I thought we put some points on the board. Obviously, wasn't a perfect half of play. We turned the ball over some, you can't do that.
“He's a young guy. He's going to grow throughout this process, but make no mistake about it, we're not grading him on a curve. He's not grading himself on a curve. There is an expectation of quality play and playing to win.”
Tomlin says Pickett has shown qualities on the field that led to the Steelers drafting him 20th overall.
“Kenny has shown us maturity at every point throughout this process,” Tomlin said. “The things that we valued in him from a draft perspective – fluid and quick decision-making, pro-like anticipation and things of that nature – have proven to be true. That's why we took him when we were given the opportunity to do so.
“Since we've acquired him, he's done nothing but fortify that thought process and make some plays during team development and during the preseason, and he's continually gotten better even after the regular season has started,” Tomlin continued. “Those of us that are here day to day from a practice standpoint, know and understand that and see the progress and equally as important see his mature and professional approach to readiness. We're excited for him and about him.”
Steelers secondary ailing and other injury news
Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss his second game with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.
Strong safety Terrell Edmunds is in the concussion protocol after missing the second half of the Jets game. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has a knee injury while cornerback Cam Sutton has an injured groin and hamstring.
In addition to the banged-up secondary, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is dealing with injuries to his ankle and elbow sustained in the Jets game.
Outside linebacker T.J. Watt remains on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. Watt will be eligible to come off of IR following the Bills game, though it doesn’t sound like he will be activated just yet. Tomlin said Watt has a “couple of weeks” left before he returns.
Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III is eligible to come off IR this week. Austin, this year's fourth-round pick from Memphis, was placed on IR to begin the season after suffering a foot injury in early August that prevented him from playing in the preseason. While Austin is eligible to begin practicing this week and could play as early as Sunday, Tomlin wouldn’t commit to either happening.
“Austin is eligible to come up this week," Tomlin said. "By come up, I mean, you get an opportunity to start the 21-day window to practice and make judgments from there.”
When Austin does begin practicing, the Steelers will have 21 days to decide whether to activate him from IR to the 53-man roster or put him on IR for the remainder of the season.
A new punt returner?
Gunner Olszewski fumbled his second punt in four games against the Jets and his job as punt returner could be in jeopardy.
Tomlin says his comfort level with Olszewski on punts is “not very high.”
“You can't put two balls on the ground in four games and feel good about it," Tomlin said. "Two is a pattern in the National Football League. We got some work here this week and some decisions to make, and he's got to get us to a level of comfort, and we’ll look at some other options as well.”
Wide receiver Steven Sims is listed behind Olszewski on the depth chart at punt returner and will likely get a look at practice this week after being inactive for the first four games of the season.
Von Miller: An alien and scientist
Outside linebacker Von Miller, who won a Super Bowl MVP with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and was on the Los Angeles Rams team that captured the Lombardi Trophy last season, signed with the Bills in the offseason and has three sacks through four games this season at age 33.
“Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet and that's just the reality of it," Tomlin said. "In the National Football League, you respect all these guys, right? They're all freaky, but some guys are even freaky in our setting and he's just one of those guys.
“We talk about his talents often, but this guy's a scientist. He works at his craft. I spent a week with him in Orlando when we coached the Pro Bowl and just to see the professional and scientific approach that he takes to his craft, even in a setting like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.