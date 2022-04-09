FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Haskins will be given a chance to be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback in 2022 with veteran Ben Roethlisberger expected to retire after an 18-year career. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)