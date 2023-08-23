The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to cap a perfect preseason Thursday when they visit the Atlanta Falcons.
The game, which is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m., will air locally on KDKA and WTAJ and will also be broadcast on NFL Network.
Pittsburgh, led by a first-team offense that has looked sharp in three drives led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, topped Buffalo 27-15 on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
Pickett is 9-for-11 for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers’ preseason victories over Tampa Bay and Buffalo.
Jaylen Warren scored on a 62-yard run on Pittsburgh’s first drive while a long punt return by Calvin Austin III set up Pickett’s 25-yard strike to Pat Freiermuth, helping the Steelers build a 27-0 lead before Buffalo tallied a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Steelers (2-0) scored one offensive touchdown longer than 25 yards in 2022.
Four have come in two exhibition games, three with Pickett on the field.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin noted that most, but not all, of Pittsburgh expected starters will play on Thursday. Both first-team units have played three series thus far in the preseason.
The Falcons, led by a second-year quarterback of their own in Desmond Ridder, tied Cincinnati 13-all this past Friday. Ridder completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards and also broke off a 7-yard run before the drive ended with an interception off a deflected pass. Atlanta (1-0-1) sidelined its starters in a 19-3 win over Miami to open the preseason.
Ridder started four games as a rookie at the end of last season, leading the Falcons to a 2-2 record. Tight end Kyle Pitts saw his first live action since November in the draw against the Bengals. Pitts suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Falcons’ Nov. 20 win against the Bears.
The Falcons’ depth chart remains relatively unchanged from Week 2 to Week 3 of the preseason.
