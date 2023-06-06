PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The first thing that stands out about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Darnell Washington is his size.
Washington, a third-round pick out of Georgia, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 264 pounds, making him the second-tallest player on the roster, behind only fellow tight end Zach Gentry, who is an inch taller.
Washington has been hard to miss on the field during the team’s organized team activities. He towers over just about everyone and has become a fixture in blocking drills, often lining up next to the offensive tackles. It’s a role he’s familiar with and excelled at during his career at Georgia.
His freshman season "between the hedges" saw him catch just seven balls for 166 yards. Washington knew he’d have to carve out a role for himself on offense as something other than just a pass catcher.
“My first year was a good year, but I really didn’t get the targets I wanted, so I just had to embrace my role somehow on the offense,” Washington said following Tuesday’s session. "I just really took it upon blocking and trying to be the most physical guy on the field."
Washington took hold of his role as a blocker and began referring to himself as the sixth offensive lineman.
He said improving his footwork was a big step towards becoming a better blocker.
“Even if you dominate a guy and get a pancake (block), you may not have the best footwork,” Washington said.
“Coming from college, it’s not this level, so I understand when I first got here that I may look like the best blocking tight end in college – but then when I got here, I was like, 'Whoa, I got a lot of work to do.' I see myself on film, just going over it with coach, and I just need to clean up my footwork, mainly.”
At Georgia, he often lined up next to left tackle Broderick Jones. He’s found himself lining up next to Jones – the Steelers' first-round pick – once again at OTAs and is enjoying having his college teammate with him on his NFL journey.
“I know we got lots of chemistry,” Washington said. “It’s a good feeling, to be on his side again and just to be on the same team as him.”
Washington’s physicality has been on full display at Steelers OTAs both during blocking drills and in the passing game. While it remains to be seen just how much he’ll be used as a pass catcher, his size would certainly create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.
Some analysts think Washington may have been the steal of the entire 2023 NFL Draft after he fell into the late third round. With his size and his ability to block as well as catch passes, he’s a one-of-one player in the NFL.
Although Washington has all the physical tools, he admits he can still improve his game, and he hopes to become a better route runner. He says fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth is a great example of what he hopes to become.
“When I first saw Pat in person running routes, I was just like, 'He’s super-fluid.' That’s where I want to be – as in (getting) in and out of breaks, as in just releasing, as in everything he does when it comes to running routes,” Washington said. “He's super-polished. He’s one of the best tight ends I’ve seen in person running routes.”
If Washington can continue to develop, he could be the key to unlocking the potential of a young Steelers offense. With his large skill set, he could very well be the missing piece to an offense that struggled to score points last season.
Washington believes adding his large, physical presence to the Steelers offense can only improve it.
“I feel like every great offense has a mismatch person on it,” Washington said.
The Steelers are hoping that Washington will be that player for them.
