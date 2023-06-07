PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers are winding down their organized team activities. Thursday will be the 10th and final day of OTAs. Some notes and observations from Wednesday.
• It’s not often that a future hall-of-famer says a rookie who has yet to play in an NFL game has the tools to be even better.
But that’s exactly what Patrick Peterson said about Joey Porter Jr. following Thursday’s OTAs.
“(Porter) has all the intangibles to be better than me,” Peterson told The Tribune-Democrat. “I know most greats or most guys won't say that but that's just the type of guy I am.”
• Peterson just signed with the Steelers in the spring but brings 12 years of NFL experience with him. While he’ll certainly be a key piece for the Steelers defense on the field this fall, he’s already making an impact as a mentor for younger players like Porter and Cory Trice Jr., who were both drafted in April.
“I want to pass on the game and leave it in good hands, as it will be such as Joey Porter and Trice continue to do their thing,” Peterson said.
• After an on-field drill at Wednesday’s OTAs, Peterson and Porter walked off the field together. Porter listened while Peterson gave him a few pointers.
“Whatever I can do to help him accelerate the game as fast as I can,” Peterson said. “I want to be able to give him all the nuggets to be successful early in his career because I feel like if he's able to taste that success early and get into a routine, understand what he needs to do from Monday through Saturday to get his body and mind prepared for a game, I think the better off he'll be, the longer he'll be able to last into this game.”
• Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the longest-tenured member of the Steelers secondary but unlike Peterson, he prefers to lead with his actions rather than his words.
“I’m a big monkey-see, monkey-do type of guy. I’m not the type of guy that is going to be screaming and yelling and telling people what to do,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m going to try and just lead by example and if they’re gonna follow, they can follow.”
• Despite the Steelers adding plenty of new faces to the defense in both the draft and free agency, Fitzpatrick likes the progress they’ve made over the course of OTAs.
“I think we’re doing a really good job. I think we’re ahead of the game,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re definitely ahead of where I thought we would be, which is exciting.”
• Cam Heyward is the unquestioned leader of the defense and he says being a resource for the younger players is how he chooses to lead.
“It’s not like I’m trying to be Mother Goose out here or anything. You just try to be an open book,” Heyward said. “Provide as much information as they want and they can do with it as they want.”
• Just as the media was exiting the locker room following this past Thursday’s OTA session, Heyward entered and asked T.J. Watt if he was ready to get his butt kicked at Scattergories. Heyward admitted on Wednesday that he was not the victor.
“T.J. had his day. His day – it won’t happen again,” Heyward said. “He was coming up with some creative words.”
